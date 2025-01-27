Opinion: The Supreme Court needs term limits

Supreme Court of the United States/Fred Schilling/Supreme Court/Public Domain The current Supreme Court, as composed in 2022. Chief Justice John Roberts heads the court, which is composed of eight Associate Justices. “Setting a term of, say, 15 years would ensure that federal judges would not lose all touch with reality through decades of ivory tower existence. It would also provide a more regular and greater degree of turnover among the judges. Both developments would, in my view, be healthy ones,” Roberts said.

In 2016, an empty seat in the Supreme Court brought about a partisan contest: who could hold out the longest and act the stingiest to secure the spot?

President Barack Obama moved to appoint Merrick Garland, but Garland never made it to the court, and the Senate stonewalled him. A statement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office declared, “Since the Senate will not be acting on this nomination, he would not be holding a perfunctory meeting, but he wished Judge Garland well.”

In a speech he gave in August of that year in Kentucky, McConnell said, “One of my proudest moments was when I looked Barack Obama in the eye and I said, ‘Mr. President, you will not fill the Supreme Court vacancy.’”

Months of partisan tension ensued, leaving the seat empty for over 400 days. When President Donald Trump appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch, the Republican Senate required 60 of 100 votes to confirm the nominee. Democrats promised to filibuster the nomination, meaning a refusal to vote on and ultimately confirm Gorsuch.

“This is a stolen seat,” said Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley in an interview. “We will use every lever in our power to stop this.”

Republicans responded with the infamous “nuclear option,” which changed the “majority” in the majority vote from 60 out of 100 to 50 out of 100. The Senate had a simple Republican majority, and Gorsuch was confirmed in 2017.

The issue was hinged on the argument that vacancies in election years shouldn’t be filled until after the election, voiced initially by Joe Biden in 1992, when he argued that it was “essential” that the Senate didn’t confirm anyone until the presidential election was over when Republican President George W. Bush was in office, according to the New York Times.

However, at the time, Biden also stated, “Some will criticize such a decision and say that it was nothing more than an attempt to save a seat on the court in hopes that a Democrat will be permitted to fill it, but that would not be our intention.”

But the argument illuminated a broader issue. The stakes for the seat became so high that the Senate saw active attempts to contravene the other party’s judicial nominee, questionably motivated speeches, and something nationally recognized as “nuclear” to circumvent long-standing Senate rules.

Infrequent judicial vacancies drive these stakes. Life tenure is much longer now than 1787 when the rule was drafted. According to Calabresi & Lindgren (2006), Supreme Court Justices from 1789 to 1970 served an average of 14.9 years, seeing vacancies every one to two years. Since 1970, the average tenure for Justices has jumped to 26.1 years.

Without term limits, the number of Justices each president gets to appoint depends on who gets the luckiest. Richard Nixon, president in 1969, appointed four, while James Carter, president in 1977, appointed zero.

This discrepancy emphasizes a vacancy when one occurs, politicizing the confirmation process. Nominating a Justice likely to serve for over two decades is impactful, even as the Supreme Court is seen as nonpartisan. In 1969, Chief Justice Earl Warren informed then-President Lyndon B. Johnson of his retirement a full year before he left the court, concerned that a Republican Party candidate would win the dawning presidential election and appoint his successor, according to the Senate.

The stakes for one party to secure a vacant seat would be lowered by regularly vacant seats, as there would be an understanding that the appointee would serve for a pre-determined amount of time. Term limits would reduce the politicization of the confirmation process as it would be accepted each president would appoint and replace a certain number of Justices.

It may be argued that a regular turnover of Justices would subject them, and the Supreme Court at large, to the whims of the current political majority and cause upheavals in law. However, a fifteen to twenty-year term would be long enough to avoid partisan whims but still short enough for regular turnover. A judge would be replaced every two years, allowing the Court to reflect the societal landscape.

The assumption that regular term limits would upheave law is misplaced. In principle, the Supreme Court emphasizes stare decisis or the upholding of precedent, which implies previous decisions create a stable and consistent foundation for the Court’s rulings.

In Whole Women’s Health v. Hellerstedt, Chief Justice Roberts voted for a Texan anti-choice law. However, the law was struck down, and when an almost identical Louisianian law came before the Court in June, Medical v. Russo, Roberts voted against the law based on upholding the previous decision, according to Stanford Law.

But even while assuming the Court will stray from precedent, as it did in overturning Roe v. Wade, the amount that the Court would stray depends on how closely the judges are ideologically aligned with their nominating president and how much they defer to precedent, according to Texas Law Review.

This logic doesn’t change if their term is limited. The Court will still upheave law if they are partisan or don’t defer to precedent with a lifetime term, as illustrated by Roe v. Wade. There is nothing about a term limit that increases partisanship or reduces deference to precedent. Irregular vacancies incentivize one party to nominate an ideologically aligned, young candidate to promote their view in the Court for as long as possible.

The constitution that drafted lifetime terms was written almost 250 years ago when people died at 40. Society adapts; so should the Supreme Court.