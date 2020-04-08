Taking a hot bath can reduce stress and anxiety, help with headaches, and help with sore muscles.

With so much going on in our daily lives, it often becomes easy to forget to take care of yourself.

Especially in this stressful time, taking care of yourself is even more important.

But what is self-care? And why is it important?

Self-care is when you can take some time to take care of yourself, both mentally and physically. Though it can be easily forgotten, taking care of yourself allows you to set aside some time where you can relax and destress, which can lead you to become more productive in your everyday life.

One aspect of self-care is personal care and hygiene, and there are many things you can do to improve your personal care routine.

Having a skincare routine

Having a skincare routine can be a fun way to set aside time for yourself after a long day. Not only will you make sure your skin is properly taken care of, but you can also take this time to relieve stress.

While it may seem challenging at first, figuring out what your skin needs is a process that takes time. You can always do some research to figure out your skin type, and YouTube has lots of videos that can help you do that.

When building up your skincare routine, you don’t have to go crazy and buy a million products, and you also don’t have to spend a ton of money on expensive skincare brands. Drug stores offer alternatives that are just as effective, and once you know more about your skin, you can find products that work for you.

Bath and spa day

Carve out some free time to have a bath and spa day. A hot bath can help you reduce stress and anxiety, help with headaches, and help with sore muscles.

In addition, using bath bombs, bubble bars, essential oils, and other bath products can add nice scents to your bath.

Some other things you can incorporate into your spa day can include doing your nails and applying a face mask, which can be a part of your skincare routine.

Hair and makeup

Spending some time to do your hair and makeup can allow you to explore your personal style and spend time on yourself. You can do your hair and makeup before getting ready or even after school or on weekends.

Trying out different hairstyles can help you find something that is more fitting to your style and allow you to explore different options. Trying different styles, lengths, and colors of hair can help you find something you like and lead to more confidence.

Doing makeup can also boost your confidence, as well as inspire you to try out different looks. You can always learn and draw inspiration from the internet. Looking at makeup tips and looks can help you learn how to apply makeup and be as adventurous as you’d like with your looks.

Final note

Personal care and hygiene is an important part of self-care. Even when it feels like you have no time and energy, investing time in yourself can allow you to relieve stress and make sure you’re not neglecting your physical care.