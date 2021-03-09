Q: What will happen if there’s a power outage or other emergency at school?
A: Emergency drills will be modified with plenty of notice given to teachers and students about the process.
Regardless of COVID-19, there are still specific procedures to follow for people’s immediate safety in emergency situations. Students will be masked throughout the process, but the emergency safety guidelines won’t change drastically.
If there is a power outage, learning will be put on hold until power is back, and there will be more flexibility regarding learning during the outage.