Ravens soar past Scots on senior night

Alex Farrell Carlmont co-captain, senior Nate Dempsey, looks for an open teammate before making a pass. Although the Scots had a rough season, they were still proud of their efforts. “This game really showed how much we’ve improved, especially with our seniors, for our last game,” Booth said.

Carlmont varsity boys water polo ended their season with a 16-5 loss to Sequoia at home on senior night on Oct. 29. Despite an energetic crowd and pregame senior recognitions, the Scots struggled to match their opponents’ intensity.

The Carlmont Scots started strong and kept pace with the Sequoia Ravens, ending the first half just one goal down. After halftime, however, things took a turn when the Ravens scored multiple unanswered goals to take an insurmountable lead. Regardless of the score, the Scots maintained positive energy during the game and continued to compete and cheer.

“It was probably one of our best first halves that we’ve ever played, especially against a team with a bunch of nationally ranked players,” said Carlmont junior Arnav Prathipati.

The Scots concluded their challenging season with only one win. Still, the players saw the season as a positive learning experience and look forward to improving next season.

“I plan to play club water polo and become stronger to help us improve next year,” said Carlmont junior Alex Xu.

The first quarter began with both teams aggressive and eager to get ahead, and ended in a 2-1 Ravens lead. It was highlighted by Carlmont senior Nate Dempsey’s winning sprint to the ball, followed by many exciting saves from sophomore goalie Zach Brier.

Two Scots were temporarily sent to kickout in an effort to defend against the skilled Ravens’ offense. Senior Keegan Sullivan also had many close shots, including one goal.

“The seniors did really well tonight, especially Keegan and Eli. They were taking really good shots,” Prathipati said.

“ The experience has taught me a lot about commitment. It’s a tough sport, but it’s really rewarding in the end. — LJ Booth

In the second quarter, Eli Samon and Sullivan each scored, keeping pace with the Ravens, while Sinjin Roelle had to leave the game after receiving his third foul.

The Scots’ fans continued to celebrate every move the players made, despite ending the half behind, 4-3.

After halftime, things started to take a turn when the Scots struggled to keep up, ending the third quarter with an 11-4 Ravens score.

“We always start off really well, then we fall off. Eli Samon hypes us up a lot at the start, but his energy can only carry us so far,” Xu said.

The Ravens’ momentum continued to increase as the game ended with a score of 16-5. The Scots had many close shots, but struggled to find the back of the net.

Despite the disappointing loss, the game marked a meaningful sendoff for the Carlmont seniors. To continue the senior night tradition, a special ceremony was held before the game to honor each player.

“I’m really proud of our season. Our wins might not show that, but I feel like our team was really connected this year,” said four-year player LJ Booth.

More than anything, water polo has been a growth opportunity for Booth.

“The experience has taught me a lot about commitment. It’s a tough sport, but it’s really rewarding in the end,” Booth said.