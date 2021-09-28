Save America Rally met with high spirits in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump engages the audience at a similar rally held in May 2018.

Amid cheers and rounds of applause, former President Donald Trump stepped out with his first post-Labor Day rally in Perry, Georgia, on Sept. 25.

Trump held the Save America Rally to gain more Republican support in Georgia. He used the platform to address current events alongside speakers such as Rep. Majorie Greene, Herschel Walker, and Sen. Burt Jones.

“We will hold China accountable for unleashing the virus and for the unfathomable suffering that they have caused,” Trump said in response to the pandemic.

Met with loud cheers and applause, he then discussed the economy and immigration in the United States.

“We will fight for more jobs, fair trade, and more products stamped with that beautiful phrase — ‘made in the USA,'” Trump said. “We will shut down Joe Biden’s immigration disaster and end illegal immigration.”

The Save America Rally attracted a broad audience. The stadium was filled with people wearing t-shirts saying “Blacks for Trump” or holding posters with slogans such as “Save America.”

At Carlmont, students reflected on Trump’s presidency and how he is still using his platform to promote his ideas and beliefs.

“Some of his policies are questionable. I don’t support all of them. They should have been thought through a bit more, and they weren’t very effective. Trump is a businessman who feels like a politician,” said sophomore Jared Gong.

For some, this event was reminiscent of the Tusla, Oklahoma rally that Trump held during the 2020 election. Last year, teenagers nationwide joined together over TikTok to buy thousands of tickets, only to not show up. Consequently, Trump was met with fewer audience members than expected.

“I heard about that event when it happened,” said freshman Jazlynn Chuo. “I thought it goes to show the power of social media and how strangers are able to come together and create such large outcomes.”

However, in contrast to the Tusla, Oklahoma rally, Trump’s most recent event in Georgia was full of high spirits. The rally lasted approximately five hours, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. when Trump made his last remarks.

“I say these words to you tonight — we will make America great again!”