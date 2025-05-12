Savoring senior year: Carlmont seniors reflect on growth, friendships, and the future

Hunter Prince Two seniors eat lunch together in the final weeks of the school year. They chat as the lunch period comes to an end.

As graduation approaches, Carlmont High School seniors find themselves savoring final moments, deepening friendships, and taking in the significance of their high school journey before stepping into their next chapter in life.

Over the past four years, Carlmont’s senior class has faced academic challenges, social changes, and the pressure of college admissions. With the end in sight, many students reflect on how those experiences have shaped who they have become.

“Based on my own experience, the smaller friend groups became larger, because the lines between different groups started to blend,” said Rostislav Bautin, a senior at Carlmont.

Bautin, who is on his way to the College of San Mateo to study chemistry, has enjoyed his senior year and tried to make every moment count. While he has been at Carlmont for almost four years, he is sad to see his final weeks go by. Bautin can immediately recall memories from each year when he was asked to reflect on some of his most memorable times in high school.

Bautin has also always liked going to school and has had very few regrets, other than that he should have attended more school social events, especially the dances.

“I noticed seniors became closer to each other. Personally, this is because the end of high school is a lot more tangible, and I want to get the best experience while I still can,” said Sean Conley, a senior at Carlmont.

After Conley was accepted into college, he noticed less stress on keeping grades up, which allowed many students to be more social. While that was a positive, Conley found that nearing the end of high school was bittersweet. While the four years at Carlmont were enjoyable, Conley found the end and going off on his own intimidating.

As for Ian Wong, a senior at Carlmont who is bound for California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and is planning on majoring in landscape architecture, he found the beginning of senior year very stressful due to college applications. However, he noticed that as the year came to an end, he started to lose interest in school.

“During the last quarter, I just started to lose all motivation to do schoolwork,” Wong said.

As the school year approaches the final weeks, many seniors have been reflecting on their last few years of high school while also looking ahead at the challenge of being more independent than in the past.

“I love everything about senior year. I have great teachers, my classes are fun, and many exclusive senior events give all seniors the chance to connect for a final time,” Bautin said.