Scots and Lancers lock up in a tie

Daniella Smit Freshman Nicole Franklin runs side by side with a player from the opposing team, trying to get the ball. Franklin is excited for the season as this is her first year playing soccer for Carlmont. “I think we did pretty good today, especially since this team has freshmen and not everybody has played together before,” Franklin said.

The Carlmont JV girls soccer team commenced their season settling in a tie 0-0 against the Saint Francis Lancers.

As the preseason opener, this game set the tone for their upcoming games, signaling a promising start to their season.

The match started slowly, and both teams were hesitant with their approach. However, as time passed, the pace intensified. Excitement peaked during the last few minutes as both teams nearly scored multiple times.

Despite the match concluding without any goals, the Scots agreed they did their best and performed well.

“I think we did phenomenal for the first game. I was really surprised, there was a lot of talent that blossomed in the game that I didn’t see at practice,” said head coach Natalia Manzanares.

During their few practices, Carlmont perfected different strategies to help them succeed while playing.

“In practice, we’ve worked on free kicks and practicing corners. We thought about how we’re going to play defense and the different formations we were going to use,” said freshman Nicole Franklin.

The team’s dedication to specific skills transitioned seamlessly into the game. Their consistent work allowed them to make adjustments depending on the situation and contributed to their cohesive play.

“We were able to build our plays, especially during the game,” said junior defender Zara Dijcks. “Since we just came together, I’m pretty proud of us.”

This is Dijck’s third year playing soccer for Carlmont. With each year, she has proven to get better, and she hopes to further her skills even more.

“Some of my personal goals for the season are to become a lot more confident with my ability and playing, and to become more of a leader on the field,” Dijcks said.

Many other players have goals, including winning the league, scoring many goals, and developing their skills.

The Scots believe that a crucial part of being successful has to do with being able to connect with each other. This is evident on the field as the team proves their ability to work as a whole.

“To prepare for this game, we were working on our four back defensive players and kind of creating that chemistry between them,” Manzanares said. “It made everyone able to move together and communicate, which was really great.”

Being a past Carlmont soccer player, Manzanares has high hopes that the team will have the same experiences as she was able to have.

“I want for all of us to build the chemistry, get along, and have a good time. I hope for people who didn’t know each other to get to know one another and build lifelong friendships,” Manzanares said.