Scots blow Panthers out of the water

Carlmont JV boys water polo team dominated the Panthers, winning 12-2 as the visitors at Burlingame High School.

The Scots began their take over in the first quarter with a striking opening play; in less than 30 seconds of action, the team captain, sophomore Joshua Lin, had scored. The team continued their rampage throughout the quarter, landing four goals compared to the Panthers’ one by the end of the period.

Carlmont’s onslaught continued through the second quarter, going unanswered as they scored another four goals, making the score 8-1. Their promising lead sparked their coach to give all his players a chance to play, something he doesn’t do when the score is closer.

“Everyone got a chance to play. I was happy with our teamwork through the game and our good passes and shots on goal,” Lin said.

Lin further expressed his happiness with the team’s performance; believing that the team worked well to set up their passes and shots, pointing out the noticeable difference from the previous games where they set up fewer opportunities for scoring.

Colby Laser, a freshman who scored three of the early-game goals, said the team worked great together and communicated well to land the goals and opportunities they scored, though he saw room for improvement in his own passing.

In the second half, the Scots took their foot off the gas but scored four goals in response to Burlingame’s single goal off a defensive free throw across the pool. All in all, a good game for the Scots.

Their coach, Gifford Calenda, saw a lot of work put in by the JV boys throughout the game, noticing that they took their newly learned skills and applied them in a game setting. His main highlight was seeing the players come together to create some great link-ups that led to goals.

“I’m very pleased with the performance. I saw a lot of the things we practiced being utilized, which is always great to see,” Calenda said. “A big thing for us was shooting the ball around the goalie, not straight at him. I’m happy I got to see that improvement in today’s game.”

The JV boys look to continue their pace as they visit Menlo-Atherton on Wednesday and finish their final month of the season.

In the end, Lin says he could have been more active because he didn’t finish the game tired like he usually does. Still, he was still pleased with his passing and shooting and looks forward to the next games where the team can build on their positive momentum.