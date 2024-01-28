Scots capture Panthers in win

Daniella Smit Junior Franklin Kuo maneuvers through the defense with his eyes on the basket. He successfully gets past them and attempts a layup. Kuo makes the basket and adds Carlmont’s lead.

Carlmont’s boys varsity basketball team came out on top against Burlingame Panthers with a score of 50-37 on Jan. 26.

Despite a slow start, the Scots got their momentum rolling halfway through the first quarter. The defense was strong for both teams, with the score at the end of the first quarter being a manageable 4-6 deficit for the Scots.

“I don’t feel amazing. I tried my hardest, and I didn’t end up making all the shots I wanted, but we still got the W. That’s all that matters,” said senior center Jake Magpayo.

Magpayo believed he could’ve executed more effectively when finishing around the rim and going towards the net. The rest of the team also recognized areas where they could improve.

“We couldn’t make a layup to start the game, and some turnovers, sloppy play, and some frustration in the first half. When things aren’t going well, we kind of are our own worst enemy, repeating our mistakes,” Head Coach Ron Orozio said.

The Scots went into halftime with a two-point lead and the score marking at 15-13. They were able to turn the game around and finetune their mistakes.

From there, Carlmont maintained their lead throughout most of the third quarter. Heading into the final quarter, although they initially trailed by two points, they managed to secure the win.

Practices were held every weekday, focusing on perfecting the teams’ skills and developing plays for upcoming games. They incorporate these strategies in their gameplay; this has been a significant factor in their success this year.

“Controlling the ball, taking care of the ball, and all trying to be on the same page offensively,” Orozio said. “Sometimes the guys want to do their own thing. We’re trying to rein that in, so we’re at least five guys out there working together.”

The Scots will continue to put in the hard work during practices and games to perform well in the future. They all share the goal of winning the league, CCS, NorCal, and a state championship.

In attendance for the game was Carlmont’s cheer team with the Mini Montys. This group consisted of varsity and JV cheerleaders accompanied by young aspiring cheerleaders from local elementary schools.

The cheerleaders’ presence on the sideline fueled the players and energized the crowd. Their halftime performance livened up the atmosphere and prepared the gym for the second half.

“We’ve been to every home game and we’ve definitely seen an improvement within the team,” said junior cheerleader Emily Song.

With the season nearing its end, the Scots hope to finish strong to conclude their successful year.