Scots come up short in CCS regionals

Jamison Elliott Junior Camilo Barberena squares up with Santa Clara wrestler in the second Championship round. Barberena ended up winning this match 15-3 by major decision.

The Carlmont varsity wrestling team competed in the Central Coast Section regional playoffs the weekend of Feb. 15 at Gunn High School, advancing them to CCS Masters.

Carlmont had multiple wrestlers go deep into the tournament with sophomore Gabriel Osorio getting third overall and sophomore Rowan Sheng getting sixth overall in their respective weight classes.

Overall, Carlmont placed ninth out of 30 teams in the tournament.

“The team and the coaches have put in lots of hard work and it’s good to nice it they finish strong with a good result,” said team parent Nanette Boerner.

Gabriel Osorio ended up producing the most points for Carlmont with 30.5 points in total. This came in part due to his third-place finish where he beat Lynbrook High School’s Robert McLeod with a pin in 4 minutes, 33 seconds.

Junior Lance Navarro revealed mental strategies in order to perform as well as Carlmont did.

“I think about getting my hand raised at the end and being aggressive and almost mean,” Navarro said.

On top of this, physical preparation is required to perform at peak performance.

“I eat oatmeal with some yogurt and Liquid IV. It may sound weird but it really helps me,” said sophomore Brandon Osorio.

However, even with a finish such as this, more work has to be done to improve in the future.

“Right now I’m planning on doing track to get some conditioning in and make sure I’m perfecting my technique during the offseason,” Navarro said.

Brandon Osorio also noted more specific areas of improvement he wants to focus on.

“Next season, I want to improve my hand control and my awareness on the mat,” Brandon Osorio said.

Overall, the team is optimistic for the future.

“It is a pretty young team with primarily sophomores this year. That gives them a chance to really grow and continue to develop their skills which makes them good contenders for future championships,” Boerner said.