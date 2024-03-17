Scots conquer Knights in first game of the season

Siena Culligan Sophomore Olivia Orphanos protects the ball as she charges into two defenders, looking to her teammates for an open pass.

The JV girls lacrosse team kicked off their season to a great start with an 8-4 win against the Hillsdale Knights on March 15.

Carlmont set the tone for the game in the first quarter, with sophomore Rina Choe making two goals in the first five minutes. The Scots managed to keep the ball for most of the first half, discouraging the Knights from making any advancements. By the end of the second quarter, Hillsdale had only scored one goal.

The Scots had a lot of good passing patterns and were able to keep the ball away from most of the Knights defenders.

“We were also good at connecting our passes and getting help for everyone, not just defense,” said sophomore Sophia Klar.

In the second half, Carlmont stayed on their toes. Many of the girls made fast charges up the field with the ball, keeping a 6-1 lead by the end of the third quarter. The Scots worked on communication, which helped them maintain their lead.

“I think our communication on the field was just great today, we were loud, we knew what we were doing, we knew what attackers we were defending, and we didn’t get lost very often,” said head coach Andy Trierweiler.

In the fourth quarter, the Knights came back by making three goals. Hillsdale had a limited amount of ball movement, but a couple of attackers ran the ball up the field and made shots.

“ I think that we did a good job on communicating and putting a lot of effort in. — Iris Campbell

“For defense, we did well on communicating too, but we could have doubled more on the stronger players, especially when they were going straight to goal,” Klar said.

The Scots adapted in the fourth quarter, improving after freshman Mara Baga scored two more goals.

“I think we did pretty good at crashing and settling the ball, especially at the end,” Choe said.

The Scots brought home their first victory and are looking forward to more as the season progresses. Many of the girls have goals that they want to work on to help contribute to their team.

“I think I have to work on marking up and passing,” said sophomore Vanessa McMahon.

The Scots will play again on March 29. versus Sequoia, and they will be working hard to prepare for that game, often having six practices a week, according to Trierweiler, who also has goals for the team to move forward.

“What we could improve on was our ground balls and choking up on our sticks, all the way up, and really running through it,” Trierweiler said.

Trierweiler was very proud of the team and is excited for the season ahead of them.

“Overall it was a solid game. I think we could have actually scored more, it went exactly how I wanted it to go and we really played as a team that game, it was amazing,” Trierweiler said.