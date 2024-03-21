Scots defeat Mustangs to continue win streak

Isabella Wilson Sophomore catcher Ben Taylor tags out a Capuchino runner trying to score.

Carlmont’s JV baseball team took down the Capuchino Mustangs in a 7-2 home game win on Wednesday, March 20. Carlmont went home with a win that improved their record to 7-1 and extended their win streak to six.

The game started with Nathan Werbinski, a Carlmont freshman, on the mound. Capuchino got two runners on base, but Carlmont quickly shut them down by catching one of them stealing third base, a flyout, and a strikeout.

Carlmont got on the board quickly by taking advantage of a hit-by-pitch. Werbinski then singled to left field, putting runners on first and second. Sophomore Ryan Weiss then hit a double to score the game’s first two runs.

“We’re consistent, and we have good camaraderie,” Werbinski said.

The Mustangs started to fall even further behind the Scots in the second inning when Carlmont scored two more runs.

In the fourth inning, Carlmont freshman Caden Stinson started the rally with a single to the outfield. Werbinski followed it up with a walk, leaving runners on first and second base. Sophomore Levi Wellman was up to bat with two outs, and he drove a ball into center field, scoring Stinson and Werbinski. This furthered the Scot’s lead to 6-0 going into the fifth.

“We’re getting hits in the right moments and when we need them,” Wellman said.

“Our mindset is just to attack our opponent and be aggressive,” Zirelli said.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Capuchino’s bats came alive in the sixth. After Carlmont made an error and the runner advanced to second on a groundout, the Mustangs were in scoring position. Capuchino then put their first run on the board after a single to the outfield. That runner later came in to score Capuchino’s second and final run of the game.

In the seventh inning, the Scots made a pitching change, putting freshman Brody Zirelli in. He shut down the Mustangs by not letting a single runner on to end the game.

Over the six innings Werbinski pitched, he let four hits and one run in. He also had four strikeouts and three walks, none of which scored.

Stinson scored three runs, the most on the team, followed by Werbinski’s two. Wellman and Weiss had a combined five RBIs. In total, the Scots had seven hits and seven runs. Capuchino had four hits and a total of two runs.

“Hopefully, we all stay healthy and continue doing what we’re doing,” said Jason Marley, Carlmont’s coach.