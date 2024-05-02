Scots destroy Dons for second time this season

Siena Culligan Junior Katie Fung anticipates a run to second base as senior Kylie Rouspil is up for bat.

The Carlmont varsity softball team dominated their league match against the Aragon Dons on Tuesday, April 30. The score was 11-1, similar to their score of 15-3 when the Scots beat them previously on March 28.

The Scots started with a bang, with a home run from senior Mia Gutierrez Soteriou that gave them an early lead. The Scots played solid defense in the first and second innings, preventing Aragon from scoring.

“Our pitchers worked well, gave the defense balls that they could handle and get outs from, and prevented Aragon from gaining excessive amounts of base runners,” said senior Izzy Won.

Carlmont started with junior Katie Fung as their pitcher and, halfway through, switched to junior Sophia Cerelli. With no one scoring in the second inning, the Dons came out strong and got a hit, scoring their first and only point of the game in the third inning. The Scots did very well in the batting circle and got a triple with the bases loaded. As they continued hitting them far into the outfield, Carlmont increased their lead, getting up 9-1 at the end of the third inning.

“I think this game we did a really good job with communicating, the girls were very loud, and we did a really good job in the batting circle,” said assistant coach Tom Romero.

The Scots continued to make good hits throughout the game, the only challenge being the wind, which blew a lot of the balls towards the street and away from the outfield. The last two points scored by Carlmont were two home runs hit by senior Kylie Rouspil. With Aragon only making three hits the entire game, the Scots overpowered them by a lot, making a total of 14 hits.

“I’m really proud of how well we all collectively hit the ball. We made a lot of hard contact and we were able to do our jobs as runners successfully,” Cerelli said.

The game ended early after the sixth inning because of the mercy rule, which states that if one team is up by eight or more runs after five or more equal innings, the plate umpire may declare the run-ahead rule, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

With four games left, the Scots will continue to work hard to keep their first-place spot in the league.

“By the end of league, we hope to keep our No. 1 seed, which is very doable as long as we keep playing the way we are currently. We are also hoping to compete hard in Central Coast Section (CCS) playoffs, and NorCal’s as well,” Cerelli said.