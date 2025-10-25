Scots get defeated by Grizzlies in a close game

Bela Orlova Athena Dogadkin, Carlmont’s linebacker and wide receiver catches a pass from California’s quarterback and runs down the field attempting to score a touchdown. Dogadkin successfully made it past California’s defender though she was unsuccessful in scoring the touchdown. “I was running down the field as fast as possible,” Dogadkin said.

California High School’s JV girls’ flag football team came victorious with a 2-point lead above Carlmont High School, 9-7, during a tight game at Carlmont on Thursday, Oct. 16.

The Grizzlies from San Ramon beat Carlmont High School, maintaining a steady 2-point lead throughout the second half, with neither team scoring any points, serving as Carlmont’s first loss of the season and breaking their streak as an undefeated team.

“They have been undefeated,” said Oscar Fabic, Carlmont’s head coach.

The Grizzlies walked into the game feeling confident and scored the first touchdown of the game. Shortly after, they gained another two points from a safety, setting the score at 9-0 early in the match. Carlmont starter and defense linebacker Athena Dogadkin stated that they had a very agile quarterback, making defense especially difficult.

“I feel confident coming into this match today. I trust that we will win,” said Nabila Haquiq, California’s team captain and starting quarterback.

One year prior, the Scots played the Grizzlies and came out victorious.

“JV smoked us big time,” said Dayvee Horton, California’s head coach.

Before the game, Horton was unsure of predicting an outcome, as they had recently lost five players who had been promoted to varsity. It was a very proud and emotional win for the team.

During the second quarter, Carlmont scored a touchdown, bringing the score to 9-7, thanks to a 25-yard pass from quarterback Emma Gonikman, caught by Dogadkin, which allowed their running back, Hailey Dao, to score the touchdown.

“ My favorite part of playing is probably the adrenaline and the bonds you make with your team. — Nabila Haquiq

With a 2-point lead, the Grizzlies had switched their strategy during the second quarter, focusing on maintaining a strong defense.

Nobody scored at all during the second quarter as a result. Within the last 40 seconds of the game, Carlmont almost came out victorious, as they were two yards away from the end zone. However, they missed the catch, and the Grizzlies took a knee, walking away with the victory.

“We’re a team to beat,” Haquiq said.