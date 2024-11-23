Scots open season with a bang

Ayaan Omer Senior Camden Ngo rises above the defender for the 3-pointer. His deep shooting helped him draw defenders outside of the paint as they have to guard him from even further. Having a consistent shot is important as a guard.

The Carlmont varsity boys basketball team triumphed over the Woodside Priory Panthers 54-52 in a tight game on Nov. 21.

Both teams started slow. There were many turnovers and scramble plays, but junior Andrew Guan stayed calm and made a few tough mid-range shots, causing the Scots to come out on top, winning the first quarter 11-6.

To start the second quarter, the Scots had control of the game until the Panthers hit a couple of 3-point shots to tie the game. Scots seniors Camden Ngo and Franklin Kuo pushed the pace to try and go on a run. However, too many unforced errors and turnovers from the Scots caused them to lose the first half 27-23.

In the third quarter, the Panthers were able to push the lead up eight points with a 3-point pull-up jump shot and a difficult and-one layup in transition from Panther Jai Georedette. Strong attacks at the rim by the Scots got them to the free throw line, closing the gap, with Priory leading 40-37 at the end of the quarter.

“We played well as a team. We moved the ball really well, talked on defense, and shot pretty well. I think we could have played a little harder, gone on some balls,” Georedette said.

The final quarter was intense, with the crowd energy spirited and the game neck-and-neck. With just under a minute left, Panther Balazs Nyikos scored a deep 3-point shot, giving them a 52-51 lead. The Scots got multiple chances to score but didn’t capitalize, losing the ball with 30 seconds remaining in the game.

“ We know we have a lot to improve on, and we have a lot of talent on this team and I feel like we can go really far. — Camden Ngo

The Scots applied the pressure to the Panthers as sophomore Jordan Rice tipped the ball on the inbound and great hustle from Kuo forced a jump ball. Ngo got the ball and drove to the hoop making a floater to give the Scots a 1-point lead.

“Nothing was going through my mind during that play, I felt like I had the confidence in myself and the preparation to take the shot, and I wasn’t really thinking about anything,” Ngo said.

As the Panthers looked to get the lead back, Rice stole the ball and was fouled with just under five seconds left. He made one of his free throws, sealing the game for the Scots 54-52.

As the second game of the season, the Scots have a long way to go and lots of time to slowly build chemistry with many new changes this season.

“The goal for our team is to get them to gel. As a coach, I’m a part of that, and I need to gel with the team,” Shrup said.

Shrup aims to make it to Central Coast Section just like last year, but hopes to go all the way to the state tournament. He also wants to win the league and he plans to do that by slowly bringing the team together, building chemistry, and executing things discussed and worked on in practice.

“We have big goals ahead, and we don’t have time to waste,” Shrup said.