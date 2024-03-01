Scots outplay Panthers for season’s first win

Aidan Pazdera Senior Jacob Yuryev strikes the ball during the match point. Throughout the game both teams played fiercely. However, nearing sunset, the game was officially ended early due to environmental challenges. In the end, Carlmont finished victorious even with an unfinished game.

Carlmont’s varsity boys tennis team was victorious against the Burlingame Panthers 4-2 in their first win of the new season on Feb. 28 at Burlingame High School.

The games were head-to-head, with Burlingame historically equal in wins and losses.

“We played well and had a strong second matchup,” said sophomore Aaroha Save.

Three doubles and three singles matches were played in close games between the Panthers and the Scots. Carlmont’s first wave created an early lead, with two of their single teams and one of their doubles teams winning. However, Burlingame led a charge, nearly tying Carlmont but falling short in the second to last match, leading to a win for the Scots despite an unfinished final game.

The matches were split into two sections, helping to boost team morale throughout, with players awaiting their future games along the sidelines.

“We could support each other even while we waited for our upcoming games,” Save said.

Coming from a recent loss to Aragon in the first match of the season, Carlmont played hard.

“It was good, we played well, and I was proud of the team for rebounding well after the loss to Aragon,” said senior Jacob Yuryev.

Gallery • 4 Photos Aidan Pazdera Senior Jun Choe strikes the ball in one of the more intense matchups of the afternoon. Each play was watched by a filled bench of both teams, pushing team morale. Choe won the game, after a fierce final set.

Conditions at the Burlingame tennis courts concerned some players, who attempted to gain grip and not slide around.

“The courts were dusty and slippery, making play hard,” said senior Jayden Chow.

Carlmont’s courts have recently come under renovation due to a similar problem.

The Scots will continue to become organized and closer to one another in preparation for the rest of the season.

“The season just started, and it’s been mixed as the team has been getting into it. I’m most looking forward to spending more time with and getting closer with the rest of the team,” Yuryev said.

The team will also focus on improving their teamwork, understanding each player’s strengths and weaknesses, and incorporating them into an organized Carlmont force.

“One of our strengths as a team is all of the talent we have on board, something we can definitely improve on is our communication and syncing up as a team,” Yuryev said.

The season has just started, with players wanting to have fun and come out on top. The team is anticipating another matchup against their first loss of the season, the Aragon Dons, on March 22.

“I look forward to playing Aragon again in a couple of weeks,” Yuryev said.