Scots shut down Knights

Isabella Wilson Sophomore Nicole Franklin takes control of the ball and looks for an open pass.

The girls JV soccer team won against the Hillsdale Knights in a 3-0 game on Jan. 30. The Scots extended their record to 5-1-1, leading the Peninsula Athletic League.

Hillsdale started off the first half with the ball, yet made little progress toward the goal. With the ball in Carlmont junior Anika Bock’s possession, she shot and scored within the first four minutes of the game.

With many shots and blocks, Carlmont continued to chip away at the Knights’ defense, getting closer and closer to the goal each time.

“We’ve really honed in on our defensive plays and some tricks there and I think that really helps us capitalize on just shrinking the field down to make a lot more attacking plays,” said Coach Natalia Manzanares.

Hillsdale was then able to get into open space with a wide-open shot, only to be stopped on a dive by Sam Bishop, the junior goalkeeper.

Hillsdale, taking advantage of the holes in the Scot’s defense, was again able to make a shot. This one glanced off Bishop’s fingers, sending the ball over the goal.

With the first half coming to an end, Scots freshman Mara Baga made a shot that got the team hyped, going into the second half at 2-0.

“Everyone was just really connecting,” Baga said.

The second half displayed the Scots’ communication and ability to connect on the field.

“It was phenomenal. Our attackers are making the most beautiful runs. Everyone was encouraging each other the most I’ve seen out of any of the games and just a lot of positivity,” Manzanares said.

Taylor Baldi, a Carlmont freshman, extended the Scots’ score to 3-0 on a kick from the corner over the goalie’s head, barely making it into the goal. The Scots put freshman Samantha Tow in as goalie to close out the game.

With three minutes left and tensions rising on both benches nearing the end of the game, Tow grabbed a hard shot to hold the Knights scoreless. “ We really just gelled better and had more connections.” — Anika Bock

“We really connected and communicated, and put it all together. We got this opportunity, which we’ve been really working on capitalizing on and we were able to finish that was really great,” Bock said.

With the 3-0 victory and beating Hillsdale for the second time this year, morale was high.

“90 percent of athletic ability can be just how well you are physically but it’s that last 10 percent where it makes that difference,” Manzanares said.