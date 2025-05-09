Scots slay Gators in close game

Jasper Grussing Senior Nico Pollioni strikes out a Carlmont player to give Sacred Heart Preparatory two outs.

In a tense, extra-inning showdown on May 7, the Carlmont High School varsity baseball team emerged victorious over Sacred Heart Preparatory, 6–5. The Scots walked it off in the bottom of the eighth after withstanding a seventh-inning comeback by the Gators in a non-league thriller that energized the home crowd.

After falling behind 1–0 in the second inning, Carlmont answered immediately, scoring two runs of their own. The offense stayed hot through the third and fourth innings, with key contributions from senior Luke Tofigh, who reached base twice and scored two crucial runs.

“I was just trying to stay aggressive on the basepaths,” Tofigh said. “We’ve worked on capitalizing on every opportunity, and that paid off today.”

“ This gave us that final push to the end. — Tyler Webster

Senior Tyler Webster added two hits of his own, helping to stretch the lead to 5–2 entering the final innings. Meanwhile, Carlmont’s defense held strong, highlighted by clean infield work and a steady presence on the mound.

However, the Gators refused to go quietly, storming back in the seventh inning with three runs to tie the game at 5–5. But Carlmont didn’t flinch. Sophomore Nathan Werbinski, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI, helped set the stage for the bottom of the eighth.

“It’s a team win,” Werbinski said. “Everybody contributed—at the plate, on the field, and on the bench. We’ve been grinding all season for moments like this.”

In the eighth inning, Carlmont rallied with smart base-running and patience at the plate. With two outs and the winning run on second, Tofigh delivered a game-winning hit into right field, bringing home the runner and igniting a celebration.

“It was a pitch I was looking for,” Tofigh. “I just stayed relaxed and focused on making solid contact. The whole team believed we could pull this one out.”

Though Gators outhit Carlmont 13–11, the Scots made their hits count and capitalized on key moments. Both teams committed one error, but Carlmont’s timely execution made the difference.

Carlmont improves its overall record with the 6–5 victory and looks ahead to a key league matchup against Aragon on May 9.