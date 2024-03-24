Scots strike out Knights in league match

Gregoire Scherrer Junior Siena Farrell pitches the ball. Farrell was the first pitcher for the Scots and helped them gain an early lead. The Scots outplayed the Knights on defense, allowing the Scots to concede few runs.

The Carlmont JV softball team defeated the Hillsdale Knights with a score of 15-6 in their first league game at Carlmont High School on Friday, March 22. The Scots played with great control as they dominated the Knights amidst rainy conditions.

“The team did very well working with the wet ball and finding their zones. Our players found pitches that they liked, and we did a great job hitting and base running,” said Scots head coach Madison Gunn.

The Scots came out strong on both offense and defense during the first two innings, shutting out the Knights and scoring four runs. Junior Siena Farrell’s consistent pitching secured easy outs for the Scots by creating many fly balls and strikes, contributing to their early success.

In the third inning, the Knights surprised the Scots with their intensity and successful play, tying up the game 4-4. However, the Scots bounced back, scoring six runs. In one play, senior Izzy McCandless hit the ball into the outfield with the bases loaded, helping the Scots score three runs. The inning ended with the Scots leading 10-4.

“We hit well throughout the entire game, and we had solid fielding. We started strong, but when they caught up, we knew we needed to play even better. Our pitching, hitting, and fielding was excellent,” said freshman Abby Maher.

“ We hit well throughout the entire game, and we had solid fielding. We started strong, but when they caught up, we knew we needed to play even better. Our pitching, hitting, and fielding was excellent. — Abby Maher

The rainy conditions started to impact the game during the fourth inning, but this did not prevent both teams from scoring. The Scots increased their lead to 13-6 after Maher hit a grounder that rolled past an outfielder, allowing all three of her teammates to score.

“The bipolar weather made the ball wet, going high and low on the ground so we had to work harder on keeping it accurate,” Gunn said.

The Scots eventually finished the game with a lead of 15-6 in the fifth inning. The game did not reach the typical length of seven innings and ended early because of the time limit.

“We had some really good hits, greatly improving from our last two games. We also forced many important outs. It was a great game,” said sophomore Clara Pechetti, this year’s team captain.

The Scots still seek areas of improvement, even with their strong performance.

“We need to work on communication because it is so important. We also need to get used to the rain because when the dirt is wet, the ball reacts differently,” Gunn said.

With the rest of their season ahead, the Scots have high expectations and big goals for the future.

“We want to win every game, bond as a team, and have fun,” Maher said.