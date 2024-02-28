Scots take down Dons

Isabella Wilson Freshman Ryan Kelly pitches to the first Aragon batter.

Carlmont JV baseball beat Aragon 10-1 in a quick seven innings at Carlmont on Tuesday, Feb. 27. After coming off a loss against Serra, the Scots were able to turn it around and shut down the Dons. Prior to the game, the Scots had a 1-1 record, with their only win being against Los Altos.

Freshman Ryan Kelly started on the mound for the Scots, letting no one score in the top of the first. He had one strikeout and one walk between the first and second innings.

“I wanted to throw strikes and work quick to get outs fast and efficiently,” Kelly said.

The Scots came out swinging and were the first to get on the board, scoring two runs after freshman Nathan Werbinski doubled and Brody Zirelli hit another run in. Aragon wasn’t quick to back down. They fought back in the second inning, loading the bases with one out. A fly ball to the outfield scored Aragon’s first and only run, leaving the score 2-1 in the middle of the second inning.

Carlmont kept the pressure on, scoring two more runs in the bottom of the second inning.

"We had timely hitting, and I think we had quality pitching," said coach Jason Marley.

The bottom of the third inning is where Carlmont did the most damage, scoring three runs. Carlmont’s Michael Nishikawa led off the inning with a walk, followed by him stealing second base and advancing to third base on a wild pitch. After two hits and another walk, Carlmont was up 7-1 heading into the fourth inning.

The fifth inning was eventful for the Scots, with back-to-back doubles hit by sophomores Ethan Pedroso and Porter Pope. They piled on two more runs by the end of the inning. With the last runs being scored in the fifth inning, the Scots finished out the game 10-1.

“I think could have been more focused throughout the game, but the results were there for sure,” Kelly said.

The Scots kept their bats hot throughout the game with a total of 11 hits, while the Dons had a total of five. Pope and Werbinski each had two hits.

“Overall, we did pretty well. We hit well, and our defense was good,” Werbinski said.

The Scots had an overwhelming nine RBIs compared to Aragon’s one. Freshman Hayden Amurao led the team with two.

The win leaves the Scots hopeful for the rest of the season. According to Marley, their goals this year include winning the league and reaching 20 wins.