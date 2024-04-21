Scots take down Wildcats in showdown

Ishaan Abhyankar Sophomore Lindsay Wong jumps high to secure the ball for her team from a face-off. She captured the ball and ran forward, but ultimately, the Scots were not able to convert the opportunity.

Carlmont’s JV girls lacrosse team defeated Woodside High School with a score of 8-5 in their fifth game of the season on Friday, April 19. The Scots were well-prepared, helping them secure the win over the no-weaker Wildcats.

“We had prepared for the game all week, and we knew Woodside was not going to go down without a fight,” said head coach Andria Treirweiler.

The game started slow for the Scots, as they could not establish a rhythm. They had many upfield runs, but none were converted. Sophomore Hanna Kent helped the team find their groove as freshman Mara Baga scored the first goal to give the Scots the lead.

“We just needed to find our groove and play for each other,” Treirweiler said.

Following the goal, the Scots dominated possession of the ball, knocking on the door of the Wildcats. At the end of the first quarter, sophomore Lauren Greene played a pivotal role in maintaining pressure, ultimately contributing to Baga’s goal, which propelled the Scots to a 2-1 lead.

“We did well on running forward and transitioning from the lower field to the upper field by having high cradles,” Kent said.

The second quarter remained similar to the first. The Scots continued to pressure the Wildcats, resulting in a quick goal from sophomore Lindsay Wong.

Shortly after Wong’s goal, sophomore Rina Choe flicked the ball into the back of the net to give the Scots a 4-0 lead.

“We were doing very well with our stick work and working together as a team. It looked like it paid off,” Baga said.

The Scots continued to put the Wildcats under pressure, with Choe shooting the ball into the bottom right corner to give the Scots a 5-0 lead.

Shortly after, freshman Daniela Lewis scored another goal for the Scots, stretching the lead to 6-0.

The Wildcats found some hope near the end of the third quarter. They had multiple shots, scoring three goals to end the third quarter with a score of 6-3.

The Wildcats aimed to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, as they scored a quick goal to open the quarter. The Wildcats scored another goal as the game ended, but it was not enough as the Scots closed the game with a goal from Greene and a goal from Wong.

The Scots are adamant about improving their team’s stickwork and chemistry.

“We need to focus a little more on our technique and our fitness. If we can master those two things, anything is possible,” Trierweiler said.