Scots trampled by Mustangs in fourth consecutive loss

The Carlmont Scots suffered a disappointing 37-14 loss against the Capuchino Mustangs, lowering the Scots’ record to 1-4.

The Scots played their third away game on Oct. 1. The Mustangs took the early lead, scoring the first touchdown of the game with 1:11 to go in the first quarter.

Despite gaining a trailing start to the game, the Scots tied up the score by scoring their first touchdown with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Conner Cook converted the extra point to give the Scots a 7-6 lead.

However, it wasn’t meant to be, as the Mustangs recuperated and scored their second touchdown of the game with two seconds remaining before halftime, making the score 12-7 in their favor.

During halftime, the Scots huddled together and discussed game plans, pinpointing that it was mostly small errors that were holding them back.

“[There are] definitely some things that we need to work on as a team and individually,” quarterback Jack Wiessinger said.

As play resumed in the second half of the game, the Mustangs racked up touchdowns, while the Scots only managed to score one more. With an extra point to seal the deal, the Mustangs closed out their homecoming game with a 37-14 victory over the Scots. The Scots’ season has gone downhill since their opening win. This game marks their fourth consecutive loss, with each margin greater than the previous.

“We just need to work on our execution [to win the next game],” assistant coach Daniel Nelson said. “There was a difference of 10 points, really. It just came down to [our] drive before the end of the half.”

Despite the defeat, the Scots and their team remain optimistic for the rest of their season, with their next game scheduled for Oct. 8 against Aragon High School at home.

“Football is the most family sport. You got to be one team, to be the best team,” Cook said.