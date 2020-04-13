Self-Care Blog: Physical exercise

Going on a hike or run is a great way to get some physical activity while also spending time outside.

Staying physically active is an essential part of self-care.

Physical activity does not just improve your strength and physical health, but can also lead to improved mental conditions.

Setting aside time to do some physical exercise can lead to both short- and long-term health benefits. Regular physical activity can lead to reduced stress and anxiety, improved sleep, and an increase in energy. In the long run, regular physical exercise can reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and Type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC.

Physical activity has many benefits, and there are lots of options to find something that works for you.

Joining a sports team

Joining a sports team can be a great way to get exercise. There are many options to play sports in high school, as well as different club sports, such as soccer.

Being a part of a school or club team is a time commitment, so it is important to manage your schoolwork and other extracurricular activities. However, committing to participate in a team sport can help you make sure you are regularly exercising since practices are held frequently.

In addition, being a part of a team sport can help you meet new people and make new friends with similar interests.

Walking and running

If joining a sports team is too much, you can always go on a walk or a run. There are many hiking trails in the area, such as Water Dog and Edgewood. Trails and parks are great places to get some physical exercise and fresh air, especially if you like being out in nature.

If you don’t have time to go on long runs and hikes, going on a short walk after school can help you relieve some stress and anxiety, get some air, and give you a little boost of energy.

Runs and walks are effective ways to get some physical exercise that you can do in your own time.

Going to the gym

If you have a preferred work out routine, going to the gym is a good place to get some exercise. Gyms are typically equipped with lots of resources, which allows you to focus on doing whatever exercises you need to do.

With equipment such as weights and workout machines available, you can use your time at the gym to work on your workout routine and build up muscle.

While some people might have gym memberships or at-home gyms, the Carlmont gym is also available for student use.

Other exercise options

There are lots of different options for exercise. Physical activity of any kind is beneficial, especially when done regularly.

If you like spending time outside, you can always ride a bike, rollerblades, or a skateboard. If you would like something that allows you to relax, try some yoga or pilates. During the summer, swimming is a great choice that lets you exercise and cool down.

Final note

Physical activity can be very beneficial, especially when done regularly. Getting some physical exercise can benefit you in the short-term by reducing stress and anxiety (which a lot of high-schoolers experience), as well as lead to a reduced risk of health issues in the future.

Getting exercise does not have to be extremely time consuming or stressful. Getting a little exercise daily or weekly can still lead to many health benefits, and it is vital to improving your overall well-being.