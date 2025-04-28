Soundtrack of Spring: Celebrate the Music 2025

Milestones in music

Chirping trumpets and proud parents’ cheers marked the beginning of Celebrate the Music on Apr. 27. Between performances, attendees lined up to eat local and enjoyed booths manned by community volunteers.

Each year, Celebrate the Music is organized as a whole-day event at Twin Pines Park in Belmont, CA, to immerse Belmont and Redwood Shores in the rhythm of their communities, showcased by the music programs of schools around Belmont. It’s complete with a battle of the bands between the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), and Carlmont High School students.

“You can see the energy crescendo throughout the day. We start off celebrating the kids who are just starting on their musical journeys, and it moves all the way through to college-age students who still want to come back and do a battle of the bands with Carlmont students,” said Ardythe Andrews, the Executive Director of SchoolForce.

SchoolForce is a non-profit foundation that works to ensure well-rounded public education for the schools in the Belmont Redwood Shores School District (BRSSD). Run by parents and community volunteers, SchoolForce hosts fundraisers to support educational enrichment, such as the treasured music programs.

“It’s a great time to celebrate and showcase our kids and what they’re learning in our music programs and in our schools,” said Julia Mates, the mayor of Belmont.

Gallery • 8 Photos Chloe Chu Saxophone players from UC Davis dramatically bend backward while performing, showcasing the artistry of marching band. "I like seeing how younger students can see all the older musicians and what they can look forward to when they grow up," said Jasmine Lu, a choir student from Ralston Middle School.

The festival stands for more than music classes; it supports the entire community as a whole. A range of local eateries set up food trucks, organizations like the Belmont Waterdog Run promote their community events, and city institutions like the San Mateo County Libraries and the Belmont Police Department engage with kids during Celebrate the Music.

“The more our students and their families are aware of the great range of activities that organizations support, the more they’re going to come in and make use of it,” said Alan Sarver, the chair of Celebrate the Music.

Diversity in particular is important to the Celebrate the Music volunteer planning committee, which focuses on the representation of different groups and types of people.

“We want the festival to represent our communities, because that’s what this is all about. Our schools look like our communities, and we want the festival to reflect that as well,” Andrews said.

Inaugurated in 2002, under the name Save the Music, the festival initially aimed to raise enough money so that music education could remain a requirement in BRSSD schools.

The event was renamed to Celebrate the Music in 2020 when the organizers raised enough money to ensure the future of 4th and 5th-grade music education. Rather than a fundraising event, Celebrate the Music became a commemoration of the community.

“The biggest reason for Celebrate the Music is what’s called a friend-raiser. It’s building support in the community for the work that is done in our schools to provide our students with access to the arts and to truly celebrate the things that our students are able to do, thanks to the programs they have in the schools,” Sarver said.

Attendees also agree that Celebrate the Music’s value goes beyond fundraising and serves as an important venue for community-building.

“I think it’s very significant to allow people to come together and celebrate the different skills they have and just to have fun. I love meeting my friends here, and there are a lot of Carlmont students here every year,” said Aryan Agarwal, a sophomore at Carlmont High School and an attendee at Celebrate the Music.

“The festival, in and of itself, is able to showcase that harnessed power of community and how good things can happen when we all come together to support that,” Andrews said.