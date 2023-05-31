Staff Profile: Shining a spotlight on Roxanne Seliger

Behind all the great dancers, we can find an exceptional dance teacher. Roxanne Seliger is a dance teacher at Carlmont who has put countless hours and dedication into her class. The dance room, tucked into the gym, has fostered many great dancers and memories.

Seliger started dancing at four years old. Born and raised in Orange County, opportunities surrounded her. At age 13, she began teaching dance classes at her studio. Here she discovered her passion for dance and teaching.

She decided that her dedication would take her to college for dance.

She went to college at UC Irvine and majored in dance. After college and receiving her degrees, she began teaching at different Bay Area schools.

Seliger taught at Sequoia High School before deciding to teach at Carlmont.

“ I like teaching at Carlmont. I get to move, feel accomplished, and work with great students” — Roxanne Seliger

One problem she sees in the program is an increase in the use of technology.

“It has gotten harder over the years to teach because of technology use and administrative responsibilities related to teaching,” said Seliger.

She feels like more dancers are disconnected due to the constant use of phones and computers. Many have lost their passion for dance to the virtual world.

“In high school, only people interested in computers went to that job field. Now, every job must use computers, which is very tiresome,” said Seliger. “Technology has not helped all careers.”

Seliger’s teaching methods have caused growth in many dancers. She allows students to choreograph dances together to teach them teamwork and problem-solving.

During the 2022-23 school year, many students joined the dance program at different levels from different backgrounds. As the year continued, Seliger was able to level out everyone’s strengths and weaknesses to create a group that was able to work together.

“The dance program has introduced me to so many new friends. I have gotten close to all the girls in my class. The environment is so positive and inspiring and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” said Margot Paluska, a sophomore.

Even through several injuries, Seliger has been able to include those who couldn’t dance.

“Dance has been a great experience. Even while being injured, the people in dance supported me and helped me improve in a great environment,” said sophomore Alexia Gonçalves.

The Carlmont dance program has beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes.

Tryouts for intermediate and advanced are going to take place Monday, March 6, 4:00-7:00 pm, during the 2023-24 school year.

Anyone is welcome to audition regardless of your dance background.

Seliger has big ambitions for the future of the dance program.

“I hope to grow the dance program with more students, performances, master classes of guest artists, opportunities for our dancers, and fun!” said Seliger.