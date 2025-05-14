Students reflect on the AP World History exam experience

Ashlyn Wong Carlmont sophomores gathered in front of the school gym to take the AP World History: Modern exam on a May morning, officially wrapping up one of the most rigorous classes of the year. “That class was so stressful and difficult, so it felt amazing to finally be done and know I wouldn’t have to read another history chapter until next year,” said Carlmont sophomore Jaime Yong, capturing the relief many felt as they left the testing hall. For these students, completing their first college-level history exam marked not only the end of a demanding class but the start of a well-earned summer break.

As AP testing season arrived in May, students across the nation sat down for one of the most widely taken and challenging exams of the year, AP World History: Modern. For many sophomores, it marked their first encounter with a college-level exam, and reactions were mixed.

At Carlmont, larger exams such as AP World took place in the Scots Gym, where students were spaced out according to testing procedures. At other schools, smaller exams such as AP Chinese were held in standard classrooms.

When reflecting on the difficulty of the test, many students said the exam was manageable, though preparation made a noticeable difference.

“The test was not as bad as I expected, even when it was my first,” said Dakota Chang, a Carlmont High School sophomore. She noted that course assignments and homework throughout the year closely followed the exam format, which helped ease some of the stress.

Still, Chang acknowledged that stronger preparation would have made a difference.

“I didn’t feel great after the test, though it was because I didn’t study as much as I should have,” Chang said. While many of her classmates said they felt confident, she recognized the importance of staying consistent with practice and review.

To prepare, students used a variety of strategies beyond regular classroom work. Jaime Yong, a sophomore at Carlmont, dedicated extra time to taking practice tests and completing multiple-choice sets.

“Even though the test was long, it went by quickly,” Yong said. “I think doing a practice test on my own beforehand really helped with pacing.”

Online resources also played a key role in exam preparation. YouTube channels such as Heimler’s History and digital study platforms such as Knowt were popular tools for students looking to supplement their notes.

“Most of my preparation came from watching Heimler’s History, reviewing old notes, and completing weekly AP Classroom assignments,” said Julinka Pang, a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School.

The decision to take AP World varied among students, with some motivated by academic goals and others influenced by peer expectations.

“I took AP World because it’s a common choice for sophomores at my school, and I believed it would be a good challenge,” Pang said. While the workload was heavy, she expressed no regrets about enrolling in the course.

As testing season wraps up, Carlmont students are reflecting on the demands of AP classes and the lessons they’ve learned. Many acknowledged that beyond historical content, the course taught valuable skills in time management and independent study.

Whether they plan to continue with additional AP classes or pursue a different academic path, their first major AP exam experience has left a lasting impression.

“I have mixed feelings about AP World. I regret taking the AP course because it ended up taking a lot of time from other things I enjoyed doing and projects I wanted to work on. Still, I’m glad that I challenged myself with this course and exam,” Yong said.