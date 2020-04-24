The Boredom Blog: What I do with my time

I’m sure I’m not the only one who is incredibly bored in this seemingly never-ending shelter-in-place. However, I have some things that keep me busy.

For one, school keeps me decently occupied, but it only takes up a small fraction of every day. It can be challenging to think of things to do when you are bored, so I have some suggestions.

Clean! Whether your room or house is messy or tidy, there are most likely a couple of places that require deep cleaning. I did not clean my whole house, and I do not plan to, but I did clean my room. I started with cleaning out my closet, then moved on to throwing away homework assignments and papers that I had no use for anymore. Though it is hard to become motivated to clean a room, it yields incredibly satisfying results.

I have also started painting and drawing, which can be a calming and great way to maintain creativity. I originally started painting because I needed to complete an assignment for art class, but I now paint and draw in my free time. I ordered a few art supplies online, and they have kept me busy through this shelter-in-place.

Quarantine has also pushed me to start reading again. I have picked up various books around my house and started reading, allowing my mind to escape from my house for a little while.

Staying inside the house all day is not fun, but filling your time with activities helps lessen the feeling of being “trapped” inside.