The Rotary Club of Foster City holds their first virtual webinar with Health and Aging Education Day

The Rotary Club of Foster City adjusts to the current pandemic and provides the public with their first virtual Health and Aging Educational Day event.

The Rotary Club of Foster City continues to provide the public with Health and Aging Education Day for the third consecutive year to help local communities learn more about their health.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Rotary Club of Foster City held this event online for the first time this week.

The Rotary Club of Foster City Founded in 1977, the Rotary Club of Foster City is part of Rotary International, a nonprofit organization that holds 1.2 million club members worldwide. Rotary’s participants strive to take action to promote peace, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene to countries around the globe, support education, and grow local economies through community involvement.

Patricia Maxwell, a club member, described the purpose of the club.

“We are an organization of business and professional men and women that provide humanitarian service both locally and overseas. We strive to encourage high ethical standards and help to build goodwill,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell has been apart of the Rotary Club of Foster City for 20 years. Her commitment to educating the public, especially her local communities, on health-related topics has prompted her to manage and organize the Health and Aging Education Day event.

“Personally, I have always been interested in educating the public. If the public were more knowledgeable about their illnesses and was able to address their health more knowledgeably, we may have fewer issues in aging,” Maxwell said.

Working within the senior arena, Maxwell is able to contact professionals that work in multiple medical fields. The event includes professionals who present topics on diabetes, depression, how to prevent dementia, movement and mobility, and legal challenges that seniors are facing today with a variety of other issues. The webinar is open to all and discusses important topics to help spread senior health awareness.

This event is not only limited to seniors but can widely impact younger generations too.

“I think young people would benefit from attending these webinars about health and aging as they would receive insight and advice from professionals, rather than the internet. The younger generation is usually censored from different health topics as it does not apply to them, so going to these webinars is beneficial,” Alec Perkins, a junior, said.

Like many clubs worldwide, the Rotary Club of Foster City has been affected by COVID-19, as they have lost fundraising and are struggling to incorporate community projects. However, the club is starting to adapt and find virtual projects the best way to provide to their community.