The So-So Market cultivates a community around vintage and handmade goods

Emi Sim Shoppers search through racks of vintage clothing at a booth. “The So-So Market is very curated, which is why I like it. You don’t have to work that hard to find something good,” said Rabiah Kabir, a regular shopper at the So-So Market.

The So-So Market serves as a center for people of all styles to come together to both shop for and sell one-of-a-kind pieces.

The So-So Market is a flea market that sells vintage and handmade goods and appears in Berkeley and Santa Cruz every few weeks.

Vendors from all over the Bay Area, including a Carlmont student-run business, Kisses by Keira, come to sell vintage clothes, handmade jewelry, creative decor, and more while having the opportunity to share their passion.

“My favorite part about running my business is the creativity that is involved, which is really great. I can make all kinds of different things, and it’s interesting to see how people respond to different pieces,” said Claire Pockell-Wilson, a potter who sells her works at the So-So Market.

Sellers such as Joseph Herbert, a custom rug maker, find joy in their business endeavors.

“It’s fun to see people’s reactions to products, especially if they’re niche topics that I enjoy or that we think customers will enjoy,” Herbert said.

With its diverse collection of vendors, the So-So Market creates a platform for small businesses’ success by promoting creative yet sustainable fashion. Some, like vintage clothes seller Maya Sanchez, even use the So-So Market as an opportunity to kickstart their business.

“I started off selling clothes at the Davis Street Market, which is free for vendors. I just recently started doing bigger markets because my goal for myself is to start consistently selling,” Sanchez said. “I remember the first sale I made. I was so happy, even if it was just a $10 shirt. When you set tiny goals, you get to see yourself progress.”

Not only can sellers showcase their unique products while making profit, but shoppers on the opposing end have the opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind products.

“You can tell people really put in the work. I really like when the seller is selling things that reflect their own style,” shopper Serfafina Eagleton said.

The So-So Market is a center for exchange but also serves as a hub where shoppers and sellers alike are exposed to all kinds of new styles, tastes, and trends.

“What makes the So-So Market different from other markets is the energy that people bring. I’ve done other markets in Davis, but I feel like the So-So Market is very welcoming and inviting,” Sanchez said. “You see so many different kinds of people with so many different kinds of fashion tastes. It’s really cool to see the diversity,” Sanchez said.

Eagleton recognizes a similar theme.

“Everyone’s really kind and open. They have a lot of things and new styles that I feel are trending. I’ve been exposed to new things that are so cool,” Eagleton said.

The So-So Market continues to connect shoppers and vendors as it grows a community of enthusiastic individuals.

“There’s so many different niches, it really depends on who you are, your style, and what you’re looking for,” Kabir said.