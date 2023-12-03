TikTok Shop reinvents the online shopping experience

Emi Sim The new Shop Tab on TikTok allows shoppers to conveniently browse for products while staying in the app. “I think people like the idea that they can shop in one place and don’t need to go off the platform and go somewhere else, like to a website or into a store,” said Claire Mulhern, the head of Small Business Sales at TikTok.

TikTok has revolutionized online shopping with the latest launch of its brand-new in-app marketplace, TikTok Shop.

TikTok Shop is an online marketplace where brands and creators can sell, and consumers can purchase, directly through the app. The popular platform introduced the new feature in the U.S. on Sept. 12.

They have introduced several new features to encourage sales, including a new Shop Tab that offers a convenient place for consumers to browse for products. Additionally, the company introduced an affiliate program that allows sellers to market their products through commissions.

Since its launch, TikTok Shop has shown immense interest among the platform’s 1.1 billion active users.

“It has been very successful. We’ve seen lots of small and large-sized businesses driving huge success with their communities across the platform,” said Claire Mulhern, the head of Small Business Sales at TikTok.

Since its launch, Carlmont sophomore Sarah Matthews has purchased from TikTok Shop.

“I love it because it’s really cheap and affordable, and you have access to several coupons while still buying name-brand items,” Matthews said. “It takes a bit to come, but if you want to buy something that you don’t need right away, then it would be a better choice to buy off TikTok Shop compared to other online shopping sites because of the cost.”

Matthews is among the many buyers who have been swept into the excitement of TikTok’s new innovative shopping experience. According to a survey by AdWeek-Morning Consult, 49% of users reported purchasing from a brand after seeing it advertised, promoted, or reviewed on the app.

“The feedback has been really positive. I think people like the idea that they can shop in one place and don’t need to go off the platform and go somewhere else, like to a website or into a store; they can actually shop on TikTok itself and complete the shopping experience,” Mulhern said.

Many have taken to TikTok Shop as an alternative option for online shopping. However, some find its overwhelming presence on the platform bothersome.

“I feel like every other TikTok at this point, 90% of the stuff I see, is either sponsored or a direct ad. The platform as a whole is kind of oversaturated with product ads,” said Pharaoh Luscap, a senior at Carlmont. “Because I don’t buy anything, it’s kind of annoying because the little time I do spend on the app is stuff that’s not necessarily interesting to me.”

Regardless, the future of TikTok Shop appears promising based on its current trajectory.

“I think there’s still huge potential in TikTok Shop. We’ve only launched in a few countries. I think the content is going to get really interesting in it,” Mulhern said. “What we’re really trying to do is create joy in the shopping experience and help businesses, small and large.”