Topgolf Burlingame swings into action

Sarita Josephson The Topgolf facility brightens the sky on a Friday night. Three stories of occupied golfing bays are visible. Topgolf uses microchipped golf balls to track accuracy and distance, adding a high-tech twist to the game.

Local fans of Topgolf can now experience the fun, high-tech golfing center nearby with the recent opening of a new location in Burlingame, California. Located at 258 Anza Boulevard and visible just east of U.S. Highway 101, the second Bay Area Topgolf facility is the company’s 107th location worldwide.

Plans were approved in 2022, and the new center opened in late 2024. The center features over 100 golf bays spread across three levels, giving visitors an interactive way to play golf in a social setting.

The facility is for all skill levels, from beginners to experienced golfers. Each bay accommodates up to six people and has Toptracer technology, which tracks each ball’s speed, distance, and accuracy.

There are also two indoor Swing Suite simulator bays where guests can play virtual golf and other games, including baseball, hockey, and football. In addition to golfing experiences, there are places to sit, a rooftop terrace with fire pits, an outdoor patio, and lots of televisions showing live sports.

“I think it’s a real good place to come to practice golf. It’s a lot more social than just going to a golf course and a lot more fun as well. It is a good way to make friends and enjoy a hobby, along with decent food and drinks,” said Athena May, a leasing consultant from Redwood City who was enjoying a Friday night at the facility with her family.

Topgolf Burlingame has a restaurant and bar and offers popular menu items such as mac and cheese bites, pretzel nuggets, nachos, guacamole with chips, and flatbreads. There are also an ample amount of vegetarian and gluten-friendly options.

Since Topgolf charges per hour instead of per person, it can be an expensive option for an evening out with friends. Prices start at $57 per hour in the morning and increase to $78 per hour in the evening, which is their busiest time.

“It costs a lot more than I thought, but I think it’s worth it because it’s super fun. The games are engaging to play, and if you go with a group, it’s a really great night out,” said Carlmont sophomore Delaney Kumer, a recent visitor to Topgolf Burlingame.

Since up to six people can share a bay, groups can split the cost. All new players also must pay a one-time $5 membership fee. On Tuesdays, Topgolf has half-price gameplay all day.

Topgolf Burlingame is expected to help encourage economic growth in the area, giving companies a new venue to hold events. The new location also creates around 450 new jobs, according to Topgolf’s opening announcement.

“It’s a really fun place to work, and I love the energy of it, but it can get pretty chaotic, especially during peak hours. We get a lot of guests, and it’s nonstop, but that’s part of what makes it exciting,” said Kristina Cruz, a Topgolf Burlingame employee who was working on the third floor during a recent Friday night.

The facility is open every day, with late-night hours on weekends. Anyone under 16 must be with an adult at all times, and those under 18 must have an adult accompanying them after 9 p.m.

With high-tech golf and a fun atmosphere, this new venue is a mix of sports, entertainment, and dining, leaving many to regard it as a great option for friends, families, and work groups looking for a unique experience.