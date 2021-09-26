Water dog run coordinators race to finish preparations

Event coordinators for the Water Dog Run are feverishly working on final preparations and plans as the anticipated annual community event draws near.

The Water Dog Run is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7:00 a.m. Runners will start the run in Twin Pines Park in Belmont, California, and continue the run along Ralston Ave., through Water Dog Park, and finish in Twin Pines Park.

Participants must register by Oct. 8 to participate in the run on the Belmont Water Dog Run website. They will have an option to run either a 10k (6.2 miles), a 5k (3.1 miles), or a 1-mile run if 12 or younger.

The run is expected to be done by 9:30 a.m., and all streets and paths should be returned to normal shortly after.

The 10k run begins in Twin Pines Park and continues along Ralston Ave., through Water Dog Park, and will eventually come through the residential neighborhoods on and near El Verano and finish in Twin Pines Park. The 5k will follow the same course; however, they will skip the trail in Water Dog Park and go directly to El Verano. The Kids 1 mile will begin at Twin Pines Park and go straight to the Silverado Memory Center on Ralston Ave. and return to Twin Pines Park to complete their 1 mile.

Additionally, for Carlmont families, the promo code “CHSSCOTS10” can be used at checkout for discounted registration.

Registration fees range from $25 – $64 depending on the chosen distance to run. The 10k run will have a $64 registration fee, the 5k run will have a $54 registration fee, and the kids run will have a $25 registration fee. All proceeds from registration will go directly to the community in support of education in Belmont and necessary fees along with permits that must be paid to the city.

Many local residents are looking forward to the event. They find it to be a fun way to strengthen the community bond while raising funds for its betterment.

“The run is a good way to bring the community together, and it’s a fundraiser that benefits the community,” said Riku Miwa, a freshman at Carlmont.

For some, one of the highlights of the event is the breakfast, which typically includes a variety of treats. This year, oranges and apples this year, included for all participants.

“My favorite part of the race is the food provided at the finish,” said Neal Chopra, a sophomore at Sacred Heart.

But for the event to be successful, numerous preparations and plans must be made. Event coordinators are working to combat numerous factors and potential challenges for the race, and have been planning extensively to ensure a successful event.

One of the most difficult aspects to plan is the traffic, which has to be diverted for the safety of the runners.

“There will be a traffic pattern in place where the eastbound and westbound traffic will be changed in order to fit the run’s needs,” said Water Dog Run coordinator Stephanie Davies. “Communications will be coming out to residents that live along the racecourse so they are informed on what will happen.”