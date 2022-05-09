What your favorite Conan Gray song says about you

Memories “Memories” is Gray’s latest release, and it offers a fresh new take on typical sad love songs. If “Memories” is your favorite Conan Gray song, you tend to get stuck in the past. You love to collect things, and you take pictures of everything. You treasure your alone time and enjoy going on long drives to clear your head.

People Watching If “People Watching” is your favorite Conan Gray song, you are a very loving person who values your friends and family more than everything. Your love language is gift-giving, and the holidays are your favorite time of year. You may have been accused of being too dramatic, but really you just feel things much deeper than everyone else.

Astronomy If “Astronomy” is your favorite Conan Gray song, you are a very sentimental person who has a tough time letting go of the past. You love to read, and you use listening to music as a way to escape your life. You love your friends and family but often have the best times when you’re left alone.

Overdrive If “Overdrive” is your favorite Conan Gray song, then you love to have a good time. You’re extremely extroverted and hate being alone. Driving at night while playing music and singing with your friends is your all-time favorite activity. You enjoy trying new things and take pride in your ability to make other people laugh.