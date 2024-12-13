Winter adventures await: top activities in the Bay Area

Leslie Roberts A woman stands in front Fairmonts life sized gingerbread house admiring it as she poses for a photo with a Christmas tree behind her. The house took 520 hours to build using 8,000 gingerbread bricks and over 2,000 pounds of candy.

While the San Francisco Bay Area may lack snow, it offers a diverse array of seasonal activities that can make the winter season unforgettable.

From ice skating to a trip to the theater, there is something to put everyone into the holiday spirit.

“I love winter because it reminds me of all of the great memories that I have made with my friends and family,” said sophomore Sophie Schulz

Outdoor adventures

Ice skating at Union Square is a fun option to enjoy with loved ones. This rink is back for its 17th season, open from Nov. 6 to Jan. 20 next year, and has a great view of the Macy’s light display.

“Skating there was really fun. The view of the Christmas tree and lights made it very special,” said sophomore Arina Bolsakova.

The 16-acre country estate at Filoli will offer a holiday-themed landscape through Jan. 12 next year and change to a winter theme through February. Filoli is open to the public, and tickets are available on the website. The gardens will be enchanted with lights while providing a great representation of winter magic.

Holiday classics

The theater is a great option for people who prefer to experience the holiday spirit indoors. The Nutcracker, in particular, is a beloved Christmas show for children and adults of all ages. The California Theater in San Jose will hold eight performances of this show, spanning from Dec. 14 to Dec. 23, 2024.

“My family loves to do inside activities, and we have been to both The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol, which are always good,” said Cindy Metcalfe, a resident of San Francisco and mother of two.

Another beloved tradition during the winter season is experiencing holiday-themed foods. Taste Buds Kitchen offers hands-on gingerbread house-making classes at its Palo Alto and San Jose locations. Class Bento in San Francisco also provides holiday cookie decorating workshops. For those looking to just enjoy rather than create, the Ghirardelli store in San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square serves the cold weather staple, hot chocolate, with a view of the bay, Alcatraz, and the Golden Gate Bridge.

“My family and I decorate gingerbread houses and Christmas cookies around the holidays. I always enjoy this because it is a fun way to spend time with my family while getting into the Christmas spirit,” Schulz said.

Local holiday destinations

The Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco has a life-sized two-story Victorian gingerbread house on display through the new year, along with a floor-to-ceiling Christmas tree and other beautiful holiday decorations.

“They always have a really beautiful display in the atrium, and it’s open to everybody,” Metcalfe said.

San Francisco holds New Year’s Eve fireworks yearly as a perfect way to ring in the new year. They can be seen from the Ferry Building, the SF Bay Bridge, and on clear nights from miles away. The kick-off is at 11:59 p.m., and the show lasts 15 to 20 minutes.

“I saw the fireworks from far away, but they were the perfect way to wrap up the winter season,” Schulz said.