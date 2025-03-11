Women’s View Art Exhibition celebrates female creators in San Mateo County

Madilyn Shoop-Gardner Attendees of the Women’s View art exhibition closely examine a painting, discussing its details and interpretations. “Women have most often been portrayed in art rather than being the ones portraying others,” said Cheryl Selman, a featured artist. “While there have been a few famous female artists throughout history, they are relatively rare and usually don’t hold the same significance in people’s minds as their male counterparts.”

Female and non-binary artists from San Mateo County took center stage at the Women’s View Art Exhibition, a showcase of local talent and creativity held in honor of International Women’s Day.

Hosted for the first time at Twin Pines Manor in Belmont, the 19th annual exhibition took place on Mar. 9 and featured 61 artists. The event was a collaboration between the Belmont Parks and Recreation Department, the Arts Commission, and the Commission on the Status of Women. It showcased a diverse range of artistic expressions and perspectives, from bold, abstract paintings to intimate black-and-white photographs of family connections.

“As part of the commission, I believe that it’s really important to raise up women and show their viewpoints,” said Trish Irwin, a commissioner on the Status of Women in San Mateo County. “Looking around the room and seeing the various depictions of women, whether in abstract paintings or a photo of a mother and daughter, is really a celebration. It shows that our point of view matters.”

Attendees like Janelle Lim, a San Mateo resident, say they found the experience both thought-provoking and inspiring.

“I love trying to think of the story behind each work of art,” Lim said. “Seeing all these pieces makes my heart happy because art is such a personal expression. It gives you a little window into other women’s lives, which creates a sense of community. Sometimes you think you’re going through something alone, but these artworks reflect shared experiences.”

For Cheryl Selman, one of the featured artists, the exhibition is an opportunity to share deeply personal work.

“I love figurative painting, especially capturing people interacting where you can feel the emotions,” Selman said, pointing to one of her paintings on display of her mother, older sister, and herself. “Being part of an event like this, as well as a part of a studio, is really beneficial. Every time I see someone else’s work, I learn something.”

Selman says that an exhibition highlighting female-identifying artists challenges the historical norm in art, where women have traditionally been portrayed rather than recognized as creators.

“Women’s work has so often been paternalized, and their appearances placed on a pedestal. When you look at old paintings, they often don’t feel realistic; they instead look like statues,” Selman said. “But when women portray their own thoughts and themselves as the artist, you see a more authentic representation. It’s something other women, especially young women, can connect with.”

According to a study by researchers at Williams College, women make up only 13% of artists featured in major U.S. art museum collections despite accounting for 55% of working artists.

Mara Grimes, the administrative manager for the San Mateo County Office of Arts and Culture, emphasized the exhibition’s commitment to inclusivity, addressing a lack of opportunities for diverse artists in many traditional galleries. She says that the office welcomed artists of all skill levels in an attempt to cultivate an open space for creative expression.

“For some of the artists, today is their first-ever exhibition,” Grimes said. “I try to encourage these new artists and tell them that this is their opportunity to get out there. It makes you very vulnerable when you’re first starting, but having a safe space to exhibit and meet other artists is invaluable.”

While many artworks are available for purchase, other artists display them with a clear “not for sale” sign. Grimes explains that these pieces are meant to highlight the exhibition’s theme of female representation in art, even if the artist’s priority is not to sell them.

According to Grimes, the exhibition has grown significantly over the years, drawing increasing attention from both the public and county employees.

“The exhibition last year, which was at the Hall of Justice, left an impression on many county employees. They were really surprised by the level of talent right here around them,” Grimes said.

Grimes says the event aims to spread the exhibition’s message and made efforts to reach as many people as possible.

“We promote the exhibition through newsletters and social media, where we have a strong following of over 2,000 on Instagram. With many returning participants, the exhibition continues to provide a platform for local artists to connect and share their work,” Grimes said.

Grimes notes that the enthusiasm surrounding the exhibition highlights a growing appreciation for local art.

“Everybody says art is good for you, but when you bring people into a space that truly showcases its impact, you can see a light bulb go off in some heads,” Grimes said. “I think there are a lot of ‘aha’ moments for people who don’t normally consider art to be impactful.”

Looking ahead, Aimee Shapiro, director of the San Mateo County Office of Arts and Culture, envisions the exhibition expanding even further.

“In the future, I see this exhibition only getting bigger and better,” Shapiro said. “While we are so happy with what is already here, there is always the possibility for more, whether it be multiple locations or more artists.”