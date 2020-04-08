Working through remote learning

How to thrive after the coronavirus arrives is an informative blog with ideas intended to improve the lives of those who are stuck at home.

Since the recent introduction of distance learning, each student’s schedule has been significantly modified. Instead of arriving at school at a fixed time each morning, they can choose how they allocate their time. This week, I’ve gone ahead and asked several students what methods they have been using to keep up to speed.

Due to the nature of the distance learning system, students are not pressed to prepare for school early in the morning. Many students have taken advantage of this opportunity, choosing to sleep for an extended period. Research has shown that this is largely beneficial for teenagers.

“I tried to follow the regular schedule for the first week, waking up in the morning and splitting all of my work time between all of my classes,” said Brian Yan, a sophomore. “I stayed up late, and eventually decided to spread it out over the week because I had more time to complete the work, regardless.”

As part of distance learning, students are provided with a large window during which they can complete the assignment, allowing for ingenuity. Yan has capitalized on this opportunity.

“I do one subject per day, mainly because the deadlines are relaxed, and I’m able to focus on one idea more effectively,” Yan said.

Likewise, research has shown that humans are more active during the early periods of the day, and that accuracy diminishes as the day continues. The well-known online learning platform Khan Academy has published a suggested schedule for students of all ages to follow, which adheres to this concept. It recommends that students abide by a schedule similar to school, in which a student wakes up early, spends a predetermined time on each subject, and takes predetermined breaks.

In contrast to Yan’s approach, Jon Standlee, a junior, attempts to complete some work for each of his classes over the course of a day.

“I do my work, waking up in the morning and spending a lot of time on history because that class assigns a lot,” Standlee said. “In general, I try to spread my attention equally among my classes. Additionally, I’ve found it extremely easy to manage the work-life balance; I’ve found plenty of time to walk my dog outside lately.”