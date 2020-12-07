Yoga benefits mental health

Yoga helps students relax and destress after a long week of school. “The club meetings are so fun, and I really enjoy them. I have such a passion for the club,” Becker said.

As schools continue, clubs are resuming through the use of Zoom due to the pandemic.

One of the clubs that has resumed with their lessons is the Yoga Club.

In 2017, a Carlmont sophomore, Iman Sarsour, founded the Yoga Club. According to Maddy Becker, the Yoga Club’s current president, Sarsour was really passionate about wellness. It was an opportunity for the Carlmont students and staff to do self-care, quality mediation, and yoga classes.

Lucy Finn, a certified yoga instructor, teaches the club members yoga poses and mediation for free. Yoga has helped her in many ways.

“It helped me mentally. I’m definitely more flexible … and it helped me get to know my body more. I can self-regulate my emotions,” Finn said. “It made me more in touch with myself … It makes my body feel better when I’m done with a little session.”

Benefits of Yoga by Karla Lee

Before the pandemic, students and a couple of teachers would join the club in the morning on Wednesday as a nice way to start the day. However, because of the pandemic, Becker decided to change the meetings to Friday at 3:15 p.m.

“It’s really nice to have as a tool to help with stress [because] there is so much stress and anxiety right now, like being stuck at home due to COVID-19,” Saylor Reinders, a Carlmont senior, said. “It is nice to have somewhere to take a moment away from all that … after a stressful week.”

According to Finn, having an online zoom class is upsetting because they aren’t able to have a community feel, and there aren’t as many participants as last year. It was also a struggle for Finn to teach the club through Zoom during the pandemic.

“I feel less control, seeing everybody through a screen. I am less confident as a teacher because of the blockage, which is only being able to see what I can see through the screen,” Finn said. “I just don’t feel comfortable doing advanced [poses]. I just miss doing in-person [lessons].”

However, according to Becker, Finn is doing a great job teaching the students because she walks them through the poses and sets the camera perfectly. The only difficulties that Becker finds are technology issues.

“The only thing that is annoying is that yoga is supposed to be relaxing, so if anyone ever has any technical difficulties, it could take away from the relaxing factor,” Becker said.

Finn and Becker always welcome the new club members and encourage them to join the club if they are curious or interested. New club members have the option to just watch, and they don’t have to turn on their camera.

“It’s really nice to have these classes still and … seeing it continue. I’m grateful for all the participants and for receiving such an amazing instructor,” Becker said. “I love the club. I love yoga. And I think it’s just a really great activity.”