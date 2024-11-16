Grammys Song of the Year nominations spotlight music’s biggest stars

Shreya Parmar The 2025 Grammy nominees for Song of the Year showcase a wide range of talent, from Taylor Swift’s storytelling to Beyoncé’s genre-blending creativity. Fans will have to wait until Feb. 2 to see who takes home the prestigious honor.

As the 2025 Grammy Awards approaches on Feb. 2, the spotlight shines on the talented artists nominated for Song of the Year, including famous names such as Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Kendrick Lamar.

This category highlights the art of storytelling through lyrics, showcasing a dynamic blend of genre-defying hits. Here’s a closer look at the nominated tracks and the artists who brought them to life:

Songwriters: Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Nevin Sastry, Chibueze Collins Obinna, and Mark Williams

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” dominated 2024, cementing his status as a breakout country star. Sampling J-Kwon’s iconic hit, the track soared to No. 1 on both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts. It even broke the record for the longest-running No. 1 hit, surpassing Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

Billie Eilish — “Birds of a Feather“

Songwriters: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Billie Eilish shows a softer side with “Birds of a Feather” from her album “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The song is about a deep connection with someone special. Finneas O’Connell, Eilish’s brother and co-writer of the song, shared that it’s about loving someone deeply and unconditionally, which he shares in a lengthy video on Eilish’s YouTube channel about the making of the song. Many fans enjoy the song due to this emotional quality the sibling duo worked hard to incorporate.

“I like how Billie Eilish makes songs that compliment her softer voice in ways that make you feel more emotional,” said Nadia Kanakis, a sophomore at Carlmont High School who listens to Eilish’s music.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With a Smile“

Songwriters: Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Andrew Watt

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars teamed up for a powerful ballad about appreciating relationships called “Die with a Smile.” The song has a nostalgic feel, similar to classic duets from the ‘60s. According to Page Six, Gaga and Bruno wrote and recorded it in one night, making it a special treat for fans.

Taylor Swift — “Fortnight” (feat. Post Malone)

Songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Austin Post, and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” focuses on the hardships of a broken relationship. The song is the opening track of her album “The Tortured Poets Department.” In the sepia-toned music video, Swift plays a character escaping from an asylum, trying to forget a past lover.

“One thing I like about her is the way she’s able to connect with so many people. People all over the world love her music, and I think the impact she’s made on people is cool,” said Saana Ahonen, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Songwriters: Daniel Nigro, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, and Justin Tranter

Chappell Roan’s indie rock anthem tackles themes of acceptance and self-discovery. “Good Luck, Babe!” climbed the Billboard Hot 100, making a bold statement with its emotionally raw lyrics. Roan’s openness and artistry have positioned her as a fearless voice in modern music.

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us“

Songwriters: Kendrick Lamar

As part of their ongoing feud, Kendrick Lamar fired back at Drake with “Not Like Us,” addressing many of Drake’s public claims and controversies, including those about Lamar’s personal life and his position in hip-hop. The diss track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and put Kendrick in the running to win his first Song Of The Year award.

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please“

Songwriters: Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, and Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter channels a playful, ‘70s-inspired vibe in “Please Please Please.” This track, her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, balances witty lyrics with a catchy beat. Carpenter, who is up for six Grammys this year, continues to prove her versatility as an artist.

“I heard that she has been nominated for six Grammys, and the fact that it’s her first time being nominated is so impressive,” said Karina Abdel, a sophomore at Carlmont and a fan of Carpenter’s music.

Songwriters: Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, and Raphael Saadiq

Beyoncé dives into country music with “Texas Hold ‘Em.” As part of her album, Cowboy Carter, the song mixes country sounds with Beyoncé’s unique style, making her the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Songs chart. This song celebrates the diversity of the country genre.

What’s Next?

With such a diverse range of nominees, the 2025 Grammys Song Of The Year category is anyone’s game. As they wait for Feb. 2 to roll around, fans are anticipating who will take home the award, as each artist brings something unique to the table. Whether it’s the storytelling of Taylor Swift, the genre-blending magic of Beyoncé, or the bold experimentation of Chappell Roan, the competition highlights the diversity and depth of today’s music.