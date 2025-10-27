Annual Bay Area Science Festival inspires a community’s love for STEM

Kathryn Winters A young boy touches the flipper of Gracie, a 30-foot-long juvenile gray whale skeleton, learning about the surprising similarities between whale and human anatomy. The exhibit, brought by Mission Science Workshop, was a huge hit — kids and parents alike gasped in awe at the giant skeleton in the courtyard, then marveled again at how its flipper’s bones mirrored their own hand structures. “It’s very essential that this program is free, so it’s accessible. There are kids from a lot of places that don’t have a lot of access to high-quality and diverse science experiences, but they can come here and see that science is for them too, that they’re natural scientists, and that their curiosity and their ideas are very valued,” said Sonia Gandiaga, executive director of Mission Science Workshop.

The promise of air rockets, leopard sharks, and a robot zoo overruled warnings of pouring rain on Oct. 25, as thousands of people flooded the lawn for the 12th annual Bay Area Science Festival (BASF), a highly anticipated day of STEM exploration and showcase after its two-year hiatus.

By bringing STEM — science, technology, engineering, and math — to all in the hopes of raising awareness and inspiring a future generation of scientists, BASF is considered Northern California’s largest free celebration of science.

“It’s to connect the scientific community with the public, to have a community celebration of science and STEM, and to spark that wonder and that curiosity in kids,” said Katherine Nielsen, a BASF co-founder and director of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)’s Science and Health Education Partnership (SEP). “When you’re young and you’re thinking about what you want to do, school is an incredible influence, and your teachers are amazing. But all these other things — going to a museum or coming to a science festival — can bring up something you’ve never thought of. Even me, though I’m not young, I see things around here that I didn’t know were something you could do.”

As the festival got underway, that sense of discovery spread quickly across the rain-soaked quad. Laughter, cheers, and gasps from hands-on experiments and eye-catching displays filled the air as visitors explored the rows of white tents.

“This is a really great event because it gets the general public excited about science,” said Lauren Adams, a senior scientist at Merck, a pharmaceutical company known for developing vaccines and cancer therapeutics that sponsored the event. “I think a lot of times people feel science might be inaccessible to them, but really it’s in our daily lives. So it’s cool for them to get to see all the different aspects of science with this really diverse area where we show off all different kinds of STEM activities.”

Yet this area was a little different from usual. While the event is held annually, this year brought a major change in scenery. For the first time, the festival was hosted at UCSF’s Mission Bay Campus — the same place that launched and continues to lead the festival each year through SEP, a program dedicated to supporting science teaching and learning in San Francisco.

“Every other festival has been held at Oracle Park, so this is the first time we’re holding it on our home campus,” Nielsen said. “We’re really excited about that evolution. It feels great to be welcoming the public to this campus.”

For five hours, the Koret Quad and other nearby buildings transformed into a science playground. Attendees of all ages were wowed by over 100 demonstrations, experiments, tours, talks, and games, including the long-anticipated 30-foot-long whale skeleton, real-time brainwave displays, and the chance to sit in a real military airplane cockpit.

Each exhibit aimed to illuminate how Bay Area STEM resources are already shaping daily lives, fostering much excitement and community spirit.

“The main thing that we hear from attendees is just how much fun they’re having with their families and the breadth of activities: you could dissect an owl pellet or learn about robots. There’s something for everyone,” Nielsen said. “On the flip side, the exhibitors and the volunteers love getting to share their passion for science, and we hear that from them. It’s rejuvenating that people were so excited to learn about what they do.”

Spotlight: Festival favorites Kathryn Winters Gracie the gray whale: Mission Science Workshop The festival’s most loyal attendee isn’t a person — it’s a whale. Every year, Mission Science Workshop, a nonprofit that provides science activities and programs especially to those from underserved communities, brings Gracie, a 30-foot-long juvenile gray whale skeleton, as part of their Whale on Wheels program. “We found Gracie in 2014 on Pescadero State Beach. It's really sad, but we found her dead on the beach, and she was pretty well preserved. So we cleaned her up. It took us over a year to clean and bury underground, but now she lives in our workshop, and we take her to schools and to events so that people can learn about Gracie,” said Sonia Gandiaga, executive director of Mission Science Workshop. Seeing Gracie in person is always a shock for festival-goers, many of whom are skeptical of her realness. “People get very surprised that this is a real skeleton that they can touch, that they can pull, and that they can smell,” Gandiaga said. “They smell the mummified flipper, and they go, ‘Ew, gross. Gross, but cool.’ At the same time, they get so excited when they find her vestigial bone, and they get blown away that whales had legs at one time, or they look at many of the bones, like the scapula or the flipper, and see how similar we are to whales.” But for Gandiaga, the lesson doesn’t end when the festival does. “This is not just a one-day event for the year; this is something that keeps going for us,” Gandiaga said. “We have three community science workshops that are open and free for the community all the time. I hope everybody can come and continue exploring and tinkering, and being scientists all year round.”

Kathryn Winters Magic milk and carbon dioxide balloons: Merck Alongside Bay Area universities, museums, labs, and schools showcasing their work at BASF, the festival’s sponsors also made an appearance, often with interactive experiments that let kids take a bit of science home with them. Merck, a pharmaceutical company known for developing vaccines and cancer therapeutics, was one of these sponsors, offering two different experiments. “The people that we have here today are all scientists who help design and make new medicines for people,” said Lauren Adams, a senior scientist at Merck. “For the booth experiments, we wanted to have experiments that the participants could also do again at home, if they'd like.” The first was the “magic milk” experiment, where milk with different fat contents — whole, skim, and low-fat — mixed with drops of food dye and a touch of soap transformed into swirling color patterns. “That will create a tie-dye at night because the fat content of the milk will make the dye spread,” Adams said. “That's teaching kids about things like hydrophobicity and surface tension.” Next came soda-and-vinegar balloons, which inflated themselves through a fizzing chemical reaction that made carbon dioxide, like the classic volcano experiment. “Once it’s filled, we just tie it off and give it to the participants to keep, but really, we just wanted to get people excited and learning about how science is used in their daily lives,” Adams said.

Kathryn Winters Sustainable songs: Climate Carnival From across Koret Quad, the beat of music and laughter drew curious onlookers to Climate Carnival’s corner — a lively mix of games like life-size Jenga, instruments, and recycled art. Each game and instrument carried a message about sustainability. Jenga blocks bore climate facts, a beanbag toss mimicked fixing the planet’s problems, and all instruments were built entirely from repurposed materials. “We're trying to bring awareness of climate and sustainability to young children's minds. As they come and interact with the games that my friend built, all using materials that he found in his garage, they can start to build an understanding of what goes into taking better care of our planet,” said Nathan Sandoval, who’s part of Climate Carnival. One of the most popular creations contributing to this was the “Tower of Found Sound,” a DIY symphony of sustainability, including a kick drum made from a storage bin and a tennis-ball-powered pulley system, and pots and pans making up the rest of its drum set section. “I feel like if you make something that's fun and that people enjoy doing, they'll do it,” Sandoval said. “Some of these kids have been here just about since we set up, and they're learning something. I'm not surprised, but I'm happy. It's enriching that kids want to do this. The kids want to play with these toys, read them, and learn. They're really interactive.”

Kathryn Winters Underwater robotics: ROV Tour While most eyes were on the robot zoo indoors, other machines were making waves outside, brought by a company called ROV Tour. “I'm teaching kids how to build underwater robots,” said Chien Ly, founder of ROV Tour. “I start by teaching them a basic level, and then a more advanced version, which requires using a microprocessor, some programming, learning some electronics, some machining, and some marine science. It's a combination of all the STEM fields. Everything that you think about in STEM, including art, is in there because they also get to paint it up, so this is as STEM as it can get.” As this was Chien’s first time at BASF, he was eager to see how attendees would respond to his demonstrations. “I hope this is something that they haven't seen at all, something new, and something that sparks their mind,” Chien said. “They don't see underwater robotics every time, so I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback so far, which is great.” For many kids, these early experiences could inspire the futures they envision and the goals they choose to pursue. “Having the opportunity to get the next generation of kids to open up their minds to what they can actually do in the future is great. I'm trying to open the door for them to see what's possible,” Chien said.

With so many different live demonstrations, displays, and discoveries, the turnout is always huge, and guests’ determination was evident in their willingness to brave the weather for the sake of science.

“In 2011, the first time we did it, we were like, ‘Is anyone going to come?’ We had no idea that they would all come,” Nielsen said. “Every year, there’s still a little bit of that feeling, and especially this year, when we’re doing it at a new place. Also, since it was raining all morning, and there are a lot of things going on with politics right now, we were wondering what the turnout was going to be today, but we’re incredibly thrilled with the result. People came and people are having a great time.”

For Galateia Kazakla, a festival attendee and parent, coming to the festival was never in doubt.

“This is how the kids get excited about what science is, imagine themselves as scientists and engineers, and then go pursue that at school,” Kazakla said.