Are Starbucks’ 2021 holiday drinks worth the hype?

With the holiday season here, Starbucks has released its selection of 2021 holiday drinks. In this video, Payton Zolck and Maya Kornyeyeva decide whether these drinks represent the epidemy of the holiday season or miss the mark.

Graphics made by Maya Kornyeyeva and adapted from Starbucks website

Music:

We Wish You A Merry Xmas by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Artist: http://audionautix.com/

Deck the Halls B by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100368

Artist: http://incompetech.com/

Jingle Bells 7 by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Artist: http://incompetech.com/