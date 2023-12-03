Tree lighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center sparks festive spirits

The annual Rockin’ Holiday Show and Tree Lighting ceremony brought festive spirits and camaraderie to those at the Hillsdale Shopping Center on Friday, Nov. 17. Crowds of parents, children, and everyone in between gathered inside the mall, singing along to the live music of performers impersonating Elton John, Cher, and Elvis Presley. With the help of the mayor of San Mateo, Amourence Lee, and the emcee, Greg Sherrell, Santa Claus led the crowd in a countdown to the lighting of the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree and a feeling that the holiday season had begun.