The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Tree lighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center sparks festive spirits

Alexandra Chan, Staff WriterDecember 3, 2023

The annual Rockin’ Holiday Show and Tree Lighting ceremony brought festive spirits and camaraderie to those at the Hillsdale Shopping Center on Friday, Nov. 17. Crowds of parents, children, and everyone in between gathered inside the mall, singing along to the live music of performers impersonating Elton John, Cher, and Elvis Presley. With the help of the mayor of San Mateo, Amourence Lee, and the emcee, Greg Sherrell, Santa Claus led the crowd in a countdown to the lighting of the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree and a feeling that the holiday season had begun. 
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Alexandra Chan, Staff Writer
Alexandra Chan is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year in the journalism program. She's excited to be producing content for Scot Center because she loves filming and editing videos. She likes to ice skate and go thrifting in her free time.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2023 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *