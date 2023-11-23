The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

The Makerspace Project brings innovation to Redwood City community

Isabella Rice, Staff WriterNovember 23, 2023

The Redwood City Public Library helps bring together the community by welcoming all people to partake in the many opportunities and resources it offers. In July 2021, the Redwood City Council approved a grant award of $270,000 for the Library Makerspace Project. This initiative provides the community with technology and tools that might not be accessible or affordable for individuals, allowing them to explore their creative interests. Hosting guided programs and events, the Makerspace Project helps evoke the creative minds of all.
About the Contributor
Isabella Rice, Staff Writer
Isabella Rice (class of 2025) is a Junior at Carlmont High School and a second-year writer for Scot Scoop. Within the journalism program, she focuses on athletics and is often found taking photos at sports games or writing match reports. Outside of school, she can be found playing soccer for her club team or for Carlmont's Varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2023 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *