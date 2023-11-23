The Makerspace Project brings innovation to Redwood City community

The Redwood City Public Library helps bring together the community by welcoming all people to partake in the many opportunities and resources it offers. In July 2021, the Redwood City Council approved a grant award of $270,000 for the Library Makerspace Project. This initiative provides the community with technology and tools that might not be accessible or affordable for individuals, allowing them to explore their creative interests. Hosting guided programs and events, the Makerspace Project helps evoke the creative minds of all.