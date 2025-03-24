Belmont’s Handcrafted Originals Art Fair showcases exclusive hidden masterpieces

Ami Dong Two customers examine jewelry personally crafted by Ling-Yen Jones who owns Ling-Yen Designs. “I enjoy things that are machine-made, but making items by hand seems more special and individualized,” Jones said.

Small-business owners from around the Bay Area took the stage at Belmont’s annual Handcrafted Originals Art Fair to honor their artistic works to the public.

The event was held at the Carlmont Village Shopping Center from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23. Dozens of celebrated artists gathered to showcase their artwork at this free admission event, with items ranging from original paintings to handmade jewelry.

Despite the slightly gloomy weather, many Belmont citizens visited various artistic booths throughout the day, supporting the growing small businesses.

Located in Mendocino, California, Ling-Yen Jones runs her own jewelry-making business. Jones works with various metals in her pieces, gathering inspiration from Japanese art’s feminine, graceful, and romantic scenes.

“This event was my first event of the year, which I enjoyed because it was small, so I didn’t have many expectations,” Jones said. “Through events, customers get to see my work, and I get to reconnect with them and share information about other upcoming events.”

Rebecca Plachte-Zuieback, a previous intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, began her business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My love for art prompted the creation of my business, and eventually, I was able to quit nursing,” Plachte-Zuieback said. “Most of my art is inspired by sad events, aiming to counteract the bad in today’s society.”

Her work surrounds the theme of sustainability, advocating for sustainable living, which her website defines as “a lifestyle that aims to reduce one’s environmental impact by making conscious choices to minimize resource consumption.”

Sustainable for Good started when in-person events were limited, so most company advertisements were online. However, there are benefits to in-person sales.

“Social media and newsletters are easy to manage, but I enjoy markets more because it’s easier to complete transactions despite it taking more work,” Plachte-Zuieback said.

Owned and founded by Erica Ben-Moshe, Elka Herbals has been creating all-natural and organic skincare products made of ingredients from the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Nevada City, California.

“I began my business in 2011,” Ben-Moshe said. “I used to live on a lavender farm where I fell in love with plants. I was inspired to make products that were free of chemicals.”

Contrary to Plachte-Zuieback’s experiences, Ben-Moshe was significantly impacted by the detriments tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Outdoor markets were my primary source of income. When COVID-19 hit, I had a whole year’s worth of events that were all canceled,” Ben-Moshe said. “Eventually, I was forced to pivot to focus my energy on maintaining my website and growing my online following.”

Beyond its economic impact, the Belmont Handcrafted Originals Art Fair is a testament to the enduring appeal of handmade art and crafts.

Such events are highly valuable in an age dominated by online shopping and advertisement. Businesses have regained the opportunity to appeal to an in-person audience.

“For me, it is the personal touch of these events that is so special,” Jones said.