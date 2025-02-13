Belmont’s Hygiene Drive brings the community together

Lia Frazita A member of the Belmont community reaches into the Hygiene Drive collection bin to make a donation. Bins such as this one sit in community centers around the city, where passersby might see them and contribute. Edward Kogan, the president of the Youth Advisory Committee, speaks about what they are looking for. “We accept unused and unopened hygiene items. So it’s anything that a customer should keep hygienic such as deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes,” Kogan said.

The Belmont’s Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) Hygiene Drive provides a way for the community to help those in need by donating.

Running from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14, this drive featured several donation bins around the city, where people could drop off hygiene products, including toothpaste, soap, and feminine hygiene products. YAC will collect these products and donate them to Samaritan House once the drive ends.

Samaritan House is a nonprofit organization that collects donations to distribute to people in need. Jenny Knopf, the Director of Volunteer Engagement, Children’s and Seasonal Services, explains where donations go.

“They go to our various programs such as Kids Closet, Cora’s Community Market, food programs, shelters, Dining Room, and more. We help anyone facing poverty in San Mateo County with essential services like food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, and dental care,” Knopf said.

The United States Census Bureau estimates indicate that 7.3% of San Mateo County’s population is impoverished. This equates to about 53,024 people as of July 2023. These people are the target audience for many of Belmont’s YAC drives.

“Our drives benefit people in the Belmont community. Staying hygienic or having clothes isn’t something anyone should worry about. These drives aim to help people overcome these challenges,” said Edward Kogan, the president of YAC.

Kogan is a member of the drives’ subcommittee, which organizes the local drives from start to finish.

“For this particular drive, we had to reach out to certain locations, such as San Carlos or the Barrett Community Center, for places to host the bins for collection. Then we donate everything we collect in this drive to Samaritan House,” Kogan said.