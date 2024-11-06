BLACKPINK members thrive in solo pursuits

A poster pictures BLACKPINK taking photos in a photoshoot for their album “The Album.”

They have their own version of Monopoly. They headlined Coachella. They have two movies and a TV show about them. They have been publicly recognized by King Charles III for their environmental advocacy and have had many other achievements.

BLACKPINK, a female Korean pop (K-pop) group that has been signed with YG Entertainment since 2016, has over 16.5 million monthly followers on Spotify. The group quickly gained global fame for its unique style, creative and vibrant music videos, and original choreography. As its popularity soared, its members began to explore solo ventures in music, branding, and beyond.

The group’s members, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, have capitalized on their popularity to establish brand deals, companies, and collaborations.

As one of the most prominent K-pop groups in the world, BLACKPINK has not only represented Korean culture but has also made significant strides for women in a male-dominated industry. According to USC Annenberg, the music industry has a 3.5 to one ratio of male-to-female music artists.

“It’s really inspiring to see Asian women making a name for themself in a male-dominated industry,” said Hana Yamawaki, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Over the past year, members of BLACKPINK have grown beyond being just a part of music. They have secured brand deals, released solo songs, and launched their own companies, establishing themselves as individuals rather than solely part of a group.

The first was Jennie, who has partnered with the Asian designer eyewear brand Gentle Monster to design collections of eyewear glasses since 2020. Jennie has been able to expand Gentle Monster to a global stage rather than being exclusive to South Korea.

“I had never heard of the brand until Jennie posted about it on Instagram,” said Vincent Yip, a junior at Carlmont.

According to Vogue Australia, Gentle Monster is an eyewear brand specifically catered to Asians with round faces. Most brands make “Western” glasses, which, for most Asians, do not fit their face well.

“Before I tried Gentle Monster glasses, I had never found a good pair of sunglasses that looked good on me,” Yip said.

In 2021, Jennie collaborated with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on the song “One of the Girls,” a song that has amassed over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, further elevating her name beyond the realm of K-pop.

“Never in a million years did I think that Jennie and The Weeknd would have collaborated on a song. I love the mix of their voices and music styles,” Yamawaki said.

To build upon that audience, Jennie released her solo “Mantra” in 2024, gaining over 94 million streams in less than a month. “Mantra” is one of her two solos and is written entirely in English.

“I do enjoy listening to her song because it is all in English, but besides that, I love how the song is a fun anthem focusing on women’s power. It tells women to be themselves no matter what,” said Elise Prak, a K-pop fan for over seven years.

Not only has she released new songs catering more to an American audience, but Jennie serves as an ambassador for Chanel and has ventured into acting with a role in HBO’s series “The Idol.”

Jennie is not the only BLACKPINK member to pursue acting; Jisoo has taken on a lead role in the Korean drama “Snowdrop.” With 16 episodes of the show currently released, it is unconfirmed if there will be a second season.

“I binge-watched ‘Snowdrop’ as soon as it was available. I was so excited to see Jisoo in a K-drama,” Prak said.

Jisoo’s other appearances include her leading role in the Korean drama series “Newtopia” and the movie “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.” Not only has Jisoo starred in a show, but according to Rolling Stone UK, Jisoo also released her own music label, “Blissoo,” in February of 2024.

Rosé decided to sign with Atlantic Records, an American record label, in September of 2024. Atlantic Records has been the record label for many famous artists, including Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Lil Uzi Vert. Since Rosé had become a part of the same record label as Bruno Mars, she released “Apt.” featuring Bruno Mars in October of 2024.

“I have had this song on loop in my head since it came out. It’s so addictive to listen to,” Yamawaki said.

Rosé is also a fan of luxury brands. She has been an ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent since 2021, wearing the brand to events such as the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

All of BLACKPINK’s members are ambassadors for designer brands. With Lisa’s 3-year contract with Celine recently ending in July, according to Korea JoongAng Daily, she became a brand ambassador for Bulgari this year. Lisa collaborated with Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya, her fellow brand ambassadors, at the brand’s event in Venice, according to “The Economic Times.”

While serving as a brand ambassador for multiple designer brands, Lisa has also created new music in various genres. According to Yamawaki, Lisa’s solo “Moonlit Floor” has a “dreamy” feel, while her other solo, “Rockstar,” has a “confident and empowering” feel. On Oct. 15, Lisa performed both songs at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, which, according to Yamawaki, captured the fashion show’s aesthetic perfectly.

With Blackpink branching out into new professions past the music industry, they have created a name not just individually but also as representatives of women and Asians as a whole.