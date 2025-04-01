Books and Beyond Ep. 3: From Page to Screen

Hello Readers!

In this episode of “Books and Beyond”, Nehir Hosgur takes a look at book-to-movie adaptations — where stories jump from the page to the big screen. Some bring books to life in the best way, while others make us wish they had stayed in print.

Joining Hosgur are two librarians from the Belmont library, Chris Lu and Senior Librarian David Vargas, to talk about what makes an adaptation work, which ones got it right, and which totally missed the mark. They’ll break down the biggest hits, the biggest flops, and why sometimes, you really do have to see it to believe it.

I hope you enjoy the podcast, and don’t forget to READ ON!

Music courtesy of Riverside.