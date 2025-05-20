The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Odd Jobs Ep. 6: Healing Nature

Miranda Wacker, Staff WriterMay 20, 2025

Elaine Salinger was an exotic and small animal veterinarian for forty years, working for other people in the practice and owning her own hospital.

Being a veterinarian is filled with unexpected problems and is a more complicated profession than it may seem. Salinger explains the different sides of being a veterinarian, from the hands-on parts required with the animals to dealing with the owners and even the employers.

In this episode, Salinger discusses the challenges and rewards that come with being a veterinarian and the parts that are often overlooked. Salinger explains how the unique experiences as a veterinarian can bring vets closer to not only animals but people as well.

Photo Credits:

Author: JC Gellidon

Source: https://unsplash.com

License: Free to use under the Unsplash License

About the Contributor
Miranda Wacker
Miranda Wacker, Staff Writer
Miranda Wacker is a sophomore (class of ’27) at Carlmont High School. She is excited to be part of journalism for the first time this year. Outside of journalism, she enjoys playing the alto saxophone and bassoon, camping, and climate activism.