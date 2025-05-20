Odd Jobs Ep. 6: Healing Nature

Elaine Salinger was an exotic and small animal veterinarian for forty years, working for other people in the practice and owning her own hospital.

Being a veterinarian is filled with unexpected problems and is a more complicated profession than it may seem. Salinger explains the different sides of being a veterinarian, from the hands-on parts required with the animals to dealing with the owners and even the employers.

In this episode, Salinger discusses the challenges and rewards that come with being a veterinarian and the parts that are often overlooked. Salinger explains how the unique experiences as a veterinarian can bring vets closer to not only animals but people as well.

Photo Credits: