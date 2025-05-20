The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Young Aspiring Artists Ep. 4 pt. 1: Rhianna Barbe takes her talent to the next level

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterMay 20, 2025

 In this episode, host Keira Sarmiento interviews junior Rhianna Barbe. Barbe is a very talented artist, but what separates her from many other young artists is that she has already taken her talent to a semi-professional level. 

From a YouTube channel with over ten thousand subscribers, paid art commissions, and running a team of developers for an upcoming videogame, Barbe puts her skills to good use. 

Barbe explains how she got there and the current process for managing each of her projects. She even shares some of her favorite projects to date.

This is part one of a two-part series. In the next episode, Barbe shares how she decided to create her own video game, and how that progress is going.

Sound effects are from freesound_community.

 

About the Contributor
Keira Sarmiento
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer
Keira Sarmiento (Class of 2026) enjoys music, art, animation, animals, and spending time with her family. She is excited to create content for Scot Scoop and learn more about the world of journalism. Outside of journalism, she spends most of her time laughing with her two sisters and eating good food.