Young Aspiring Artists Ep. 4 pt. 1: Rhianna Barbe takes her talent to the next level

In this episode, host Keira Sarmiento interviews junior Rhianna Barbe. Barbe is a very talented artist, but what separates her from many other young artists is that she has already taken her talent to a semi-professional level.

From a YouTube channel with over ten thousand subscribers, paid art commissions, and running a team of developers for an upcoming videogame, Barbe puts her skills to good use.

Barbe explains how she got there and the current process for managing each of her projects. She even shares some of her favorite projects to date.

This is part one of a two-part series. In the next episode, Barbe shares how she decided to create her own video game, and how that progress is going.

