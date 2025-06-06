End of the Road Ep. 2: Looking in the rearview mirror

In the second episode of End of the Road, listen as host Elaine Jiang speaks with senior Kara Kim about their favorite moments and biggest regrets from their four years of high school. From trying theater to running for a class officer position, the pair discusses what they would do differently and what they would keep if they had to do it all over again.

They discuss how they balanced homework with their social lives and how they have changed since being freshmen. In the end, everything eventually works itself out — even if senior year feels like you’re stuck in a “20-way situationship” with colleges sometimes.