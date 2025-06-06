The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

End of the Road Ep. 2: Looking in the rearview mirror

Elaine Jiang, Highlander Managing EditorJune 6, 2025

In the second episode of End of the Road, listen as host Elaine Jiang speaks with senior Kara Kim about their favorite moments and biggest regrets from their four years of high school. From trying theater to running for a class officer position, the pair discusses what they would do differently and what they would keep if they had to do it all over again.

They discuss how they balanced homework with their social lives and how they have changed since being freshmen. In the end, everything eventually works itself out — even if senior year feels like you’re stuck in a “20-way situationship” with colleges sometimes.

Elaine Jiang
Elaine Jiang, Highlander Managing Editor
Elaine Jiang (class of 2025) is a senior at Carlmont High School and a managing editor for the Highlander magazine. She is interested in multimedia and has explored podcasting, video, infographics, writing, and more as part of her time at Scots Media. Besides journalism, she is the president of the Mock Trial club and Student Advisory Council at Carlmont and likes to read, hang out with friends, and watch “How I Met Your Mother” in her free time. You can view her portfolio here!