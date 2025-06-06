The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

End of the Road Ep. 3: Inside senior year

Elaine Jiang, Highlander Managing EditorJune 6, 2025

In the third and final episode of End of the Road, host Elaine Jiang explains the college applications process and essay writing to a guest, junior Isabelle Ling.

Listen as they talk about maintaining authenticity while trying to make themselves appealing to colleges and participating in senior traditions once all the applications are submitted. Senior year can be very daunting for current juniors, but it’s important to remember that everyone gets through it eventually and that writing college essays doesn’t mean you don’t get to have fun at the same time. Before you know it, you’ll be graduating, so it’s best to make the most of it!

Elaine Jiang (class of 2025) is a senior at Carlmont High School and a managing editor for the Highlander magazine. She is interested in multimedia and has explored podcasting, video, infographics, writing, and more as part of her time at Scots Media. Besides journalism, she is the president of the Mock Trial club and Student Advisory Council at Carlmont and likes to read, hang out with friends, and watch “How I Met Your Mother” in her free time. You can view her portfolio here!