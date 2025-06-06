End of the Road Ep. 3: Inside senior year

In the third and final episode of End of the Road, host Elaine Jiang explains the college applications process and essay writing to a guest, junior Isabelle Ling.

Listen as they talk about maintaining authenticity while trying to make themselves appealing to colleges and participating in senior traditions once all the applications are submitted. Senior year can be very daunting for current juniors, but it’s important to remember that everyone gets through it eventually and that writing college essays doesn’t mean you don’t get to have fun at the same time. Before you know it, you’ll be graduating, so it’s best to make the most of it!